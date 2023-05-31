Three of the top six New Jersey prospects are currently projected to Rutgers football by On3

With official visits set to begin taking place this upcoming weekend, Rutgers football appears to be trending well with a trio of top recruits from New Jersey.

The three players, all top 10 in New Jersey, are four-star recruits according to On3.

Defensive lineman Jordan Thomas from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), ranked the top player in New Jersey by On3. According to the Recruiting Prediction Machine, Thomas is at 33.1 percent to land at Rutgers, putting the in-state school in the lead in his recruitment.

South Carolina (20.8 percent) and Georgia (17.8 percent) round out the top three of the projections for Thomas. He is also the No. 96 player in the nation and 247Sports’ top recruit in the state for this current recruiting class.

Jaylen McClain, a four-star safety at Seton Hall Prep (West Orange, N.J.), is at 35.8 percent to Rutgers with Penn State at 17.8 percent. McClain is also a four-star at ESPN.com where he is the No. 157 player in the nation.

Rutgers football is also favored – heavily favored – to land Willy Love. The sixth-best player in the state, On3 has Rutgers at 89.9 percent to land the four-star linebacker.

Love, who might also play safety at the next level, is also a four-star at Rivals.

The trio of Thomas, McClain and Love are all expected to take official visits at Rutgers over the next two weeks.

