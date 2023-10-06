Three top cornerback recruits will visit USC for the Arizona game

USC knows it needs better cornerback play. Guess what? It will host some high school prospects this weekend. Cornerbacks Marcellous Ryan (2026), Jett White (2025), and Chuck McDonald III (2025) will all be on official visits this weekend when the Trojans take on the Arizona Wildcats.

Marcellous Ryan (class of 2026) is a 5-11 corner from Orange, Calif., playing for Orange Lutheran High School.

Through five games this season Ryan has totaled 31 tackles, 1 interception and 9 pass breakups.

Jett White is a native of Miami (Edison HS). He is a four-star cornerback who originally committed to USC, but according to SB Live, even after decommitting he still considered USC his “home.”

In four games White has 33 tackles, 2 interceptions and 1 tackle for loss.

Chuck McDonald III is being recruited mainly by cornerback coach Donte Williams, the same coach 247Sports credits with closing elite recruits Korey Foreman, Domani Jackson, and Zachariah Branch.

In an interview with SB Live’s Andrew Nemec, McDonald III said “He’s (family), and USC is USC. They’re definitely a contender in the marathon — it’s not a sprint.”

The Mater Dei HS standout has major offers from Texas A&M, UCLA, Colorado, Florida, Ohio State, and Miami.

