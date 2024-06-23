Three top clubs interested in Federico Chiesa this summer

Learn more about three of the clubs interested in signing Federico Chiesa this summer.

The summer transfer window is heating up and Juventus forward Federico Chiesa has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe. Known for his explosive speed and technical skills, Chiesa’s contract expires in June 2025 and the Old Lady have put him on the market after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal. Not surprisingly, Chiesa’s potential move next season has raised excitement among those supporters who have been wondering where he will be playing.

Before the 2024-25 campaign starts, Chiesa will have the opportunity to show all his potential again on the world’s stage at EURO 2024. Even if Italy have travelled to Germany as the defending champions, pundits believe the nation’s odds of winning the 2024 Euros are pretty high, given their inexperience and the fact that Luciano Spalletti has taken charge of the team only ten months ago.

Chiesa is surely one of those players who can help Italy turn things around for the Azzurri as he already did during EURO 2020, but which clubs are interested in his services at the moment?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Italian winger, especially in case Mohamed Salah leaves. A winger like Chiesa can play on either wing and contribute with goals and assists as the Egyptian has been doing at Anfield for several years.

The Reds have earmarked the Italian international as someone who could provide them with a new dimension of attack. Chiesa could well bring something different to Anfield. In 39 games for Juventus last season, he netted 10 times and provided three assists playing in a more central role which he didn’t really fancy. If Chiesa is deployed on the flanks, he can be a threat to any defence thanks to his one-v-one ability and it makes sense to see him as the heir to Salah in Liverpool.

Roma are another team interested in his signature and has already met the striker’s agent, Fali Ramadani, this summer. The Giallorossi coach Daniele De Rossi is an admirer of the Juventus winger and already worked with him three years ago when DDR was an assistant to Roberto Mancini’s Italy. Chiesa massively contributed to the Azzurri’s victory and De Rossi has identified him as an ideal reinforcement at the Olimpico.

It remains to be seen, however, if the Giallorossi will be able to make a valuable offer to their Serie A rivals Juventus and be appealing to Chiesa despite not playing Champions League football in 2024-25. This, however, is a matter that concerns the third club interested in the Italian.

Manchester United are also keen on signing Chiesa but just like Roma, the Red Devils won’t be playing in Europe’s elite competition next season. Recent reports in Italy claimed Juventus could offer Chiesa in a swap deal to get Mason Greenwood a top target for Bianconeri director Cristiano Giuntoli.

United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, admires versatile players like Chiesa so the Italian would be a fantastic fit at Old Trafford. In addition, Chiesa has the capacity to press high up the pitch and contribute to the team’s defence, which is also among the skill sets Ten Hag requires.