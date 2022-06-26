Three Titans make Pete Prisco’s list of the top 100 players

In a list ranking the top 100 players ahead of the 2022 campaign, CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco had three Tennessee Titans players on it, and another listed as an honorable mention.

The three players ranked in the top 100 on Prisco’s list were running back Derrick Henry (No. 22), defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons (No. 31) and safety Kevin Byard (No. 54). Outside linebacker Harold Landry was the honorable mention.

While there are many down on Henry going into 2022 after he suffered a serious foot injury that knocked him out of half of last season, Prisco apparently isn’t exactly in that boat.

Here’s Prisco’s thoughts on Henry, who is his highest-ranked back:

He played just eight games last season because of a foot injury, but still rushed for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. The one concern is that his yards per carry number dropped from 5.4 to 4.3 after two seasons of having a heavy workload in 2019 and 2020.

Falling two spots behind Henry is the running back everyone is trying to crown as the best in the NFL, Indianapolis Colts rusher Jonathan Taylor.

Here’s what Prisco had to say about Simmons, who emerged as one of the best interior defenders in the league last season:

He had 8.5 sacks last season, fifth-best for interior players. He is also good against the run and has developed into one of the best power players in the league.

And now, Prisco’s write-up on Byard:

He is coming off one of his best seasons, grabbing five picks for the Titans defense. Heck, even Deion Sanders has to know his name now.

You’ve got to love the Deion Sanders reference there.

Neither Byard nor Simmons were the highest-ranked players at their respective positions like Henry was.

You can certainly make the case Byard deserves such a distinction, but the same can’t be said for Simmons as long as Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald is around. However, Simmons is inching closer.

While Landry probably should have had a spot on this list after a career year in 2021, it’s good to see he was at least an honorable mention.

