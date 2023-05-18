Three-time Supercars champ Shane van Gisbergen to pilot No. 91 Trackhouse Chevrolet at Chicago Street Race

Trackhouse Racing announced Thursday evening that Repco Supercars Championship driver Shane van Gisbergen will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for the team at the Chicago Street Race on July 2 (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Van Gisbergen owns three Supercars titles — including the last two seasons — and ranks fourth on the all-time wins list with 78 victories.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” said van Gisbergen, a native of New Zealand, in a statement. “I can‘t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It‘s NASCAR‘s first time on the streets of Chicago so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don‘t underestimate that it‘s going to be a huge challenge.”

Van Gisbergen is also a two-time and defending winner in the famed Bathurst 1000 at the Mount Panorama Circuit in Australia.

Darian Grubb will crew chief van Gisbergen at Chicago. Grubb is a 23-time winner atop the pit box in the Cup Series and won a championship with Tony Stewart in 2011.

Trackhouse‘s No. 91 entry debuted last season at Watkins Glen International as Formula 1 legend Kimi Räikkönen competed in his first Cup Series race. He returned to the team in March, competing at Circuit of the Americas and scoring a 29th-place finish.

Earlier this year, Trackhouse owner Justin Marks said that Project 91 will feature entries a handful of times throughout the 2023 season.

“Project 91 will be [at] multiple races this year, and it will be multiple drivers this year,” Marks said.

Seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson will also compete in the event, driving the No. 84 Chevrolet for his co-owned team Legacy Motor Club.