Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten has died at the age of 47.

Patten’s manager Sam Gordon confirmed Patten’s death with multiple outlets on Friday morning. Gordon did not share any details, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol said, via The State, that Patten was killed in an accident while riding his motorcycle in Columbia on Thursday night.

Patten went undrafted in 1996 and played in the Arena League before making the Giants the next season. He spent three years with the team and one year with the Browns before joining the Patriots in 2001.

Patten caught touchdowns in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl — the first postseason touchdown pass of Tom Brady‘s career — to help the Patriots to a title. He missed their next Super Bowl win while on injured reserve, but returned in 2004 to earn another ring with New England.

Stints with Washington and New Orleans followed and he caught 54 passes for the Saints in 2007, but Patten will be best remembered for his time in New England. He had 324 catches for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns over his entire career.

Our condolences go out to Patten’s family, friends, and loved ones on their loss.

Three-time Super Bowl winner David Patten dies at 47 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk