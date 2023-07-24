Three-time Pro Bowl CB Marcus Peters reaches deal with Las Vegas Raiders, per reports

The Las Vegas Raiders have reached an agreement with cornerback Marcus Peters on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. Financial terms of the deal have not been reported.

Peters, a three-time Pro Bowler, had been with the Ravens since 2019 and appeared in 13 games last year after tearing his ACL in 2021. He immediately slots in as a starting corner for a Raiders team that was in dire need for one after ranking 29th last season in passing yards allowed (242.9 per game). Last month, Pro Football Focus ranked the Raiders secondary as the 30th best in the league.

A free agent this summer, Peters first visited with the Raiders in May before working out again with the team on Monday.

Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters celebrates after the AFC Wild Card playoff game win against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Peters as a rookie with a strong season for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. He led the league in interceptions (eight) and passes defended (26). That performance him Defensive Rookie of the Year and a spot on the All-Pro second team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Peters followed that up by earning a berth on the All-Pro first team in 2016. He was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 and again scored first-team All-Pro honors the year after, when he was traded midseason to the Ravens.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marcus Peters agrees to contract with Las Vegas Raiders, per reports