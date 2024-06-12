Three-time Paralympic champion Miller to retire

Miller set a world record on his way to winning gold in Athens in 2004 [Getty Images]

Three-time Paralympic champion Stephen Miller has announced his retirement from athletics.

Miller, who has won 34 major international medals, made his Paralympic debut for Great Britain in Atlanta in 1996, winning gold aged only 16 in the club throw event.

The 44-year-old from Gateshead, who was born with cerebral palsy, went on to retain his title in Sydney, where he also won bronze in the discus, and again triumphed in Athens before taking silver in Beijing.

He battled through the pain of a hip injury at London 2012 where he finished 11th, and underwent a hip replacement the following year, returning to win bronze in Rio in 2016.

His last international appearance was at the 2021 European Championships in Poland, where he finished fourth.

"It has been an honour to represent my country and compete at the highest level," said Miller, whose final competition will be at the CP Sport National Championships in Coventry on 8 September.

"I'll miss the buzz of competing, the thrill of catching a great throw, and the camaraderie among team-mates, support staff, and competitors.

"However, nothing lasts forever, and I'm excited to channel my energy into fresh challenges and I look forward to continuing to inspire and motivate."

