Three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown looking to mark Bristol off his bucket list

Bristol, TN — One of the fastest drivers in the world slowed down long enough this morning to show members of the media how to conquer the Bristol Dragway during the annual Celebrity Drag Challenge.

Ironically three-time NHRA top fuel world champion Antron Brown who just reached a milestone of 75 victories in his career has never captured a wally at the Bristol Dragway.

He has won at every other race track during his career, so there is one thing left on his bucket list to cross off.

“We’ve always done it. Just putting it all together we qualify will drop low. We t go in our track. Made it to a couple of final rounds, will we? We’re way out front and have had some mishaps and sometimes a little too quick on a shoot in we just lost some close rounds of racing. And the thing about it now is that the field is prepared as anybody’s race. When we go to different racetracks, our main focus is coming here right now. We got a little momentum behind us and we just want to carry that right here to Bristol and see if we can Conquer this Valley, says Brown.”

Brown and the rest of the drivers will be in town for the 23rd annual Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals June 7-9. Super grip team member Sean Embree won the celebrity challenge.

