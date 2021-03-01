Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to sign with Arizona

Former Texans star J.J. Watt picks Cardinals as his new team originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

After weeks of every football fan in the world speculating on his next destination, superstar defensive end J.J. Watt has finally announced his new home.

Watt's tweet announcing his move to the Arizona Cardinals comes a few hours after a fake account implied he was down to three finalists. Notably, those finalists - Green Bay, Cleveland and Buffalo - were the three teams most assumed he would pick between, yet did not include his actual choice.

The #AZCardinals are giving JJ Watt a 2-year deal worth $31M with $23M guaranteed, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2021

The Cardinals are giving Watt a lot of money to play along the same defensive line as Chandler Jones. If the two veterans can stay healthy, this move gives Arizona a nice one-two punch for their pass rush. It also reunites Watt with DeAndre Hopkins, another former Houston star who now plays in the desert.

Watt was expected to prioritize playing with a contender after asking for his release from the floundering Texans franchise, and while Arizona appears to be moving in the right direction with rising star Kyler Murray at quarterback, they aren't established as contenders in the way the Packers or Bills would have been.

Only Watt knows for sure what drew him to the Cardinals. Whatever it was, it resulted in major breaking news as the calendar flips to March and the NFL's offseason gets underway.