Three-time defensive player of year JJ Watt signs with Arizona Cardinals

Guardian sport
·1 min read
<span>Photograph: Matt Patterson/AP</span>
Three-time defensive player of the year JJ Watt has announced he is joining the Arizona Cardinals after leaving the Houston Texans.

Watt shared a photo of himself on Twitter working out in a Cardinals shirt with the caption “Source: me”. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Watt’s deal is for two years with $23m guaranteed.

The 31-year-old was released last month at his own request by the Texans, for whom he had played his entire 10-year NFL career. His departure was seen as another sign of dysfunction from a franchise that has alienated or traded away its best players. The Texans’ best player, quarterback Deshaun Watson, is seeking a trade and has indicated he is willing to sit out the 2021 season rather than continue with the team.

Related: Deshaun Watson shows black NFL stars are sick of autocratic team owners

In his prime, Watt was the most disruptive defender in the NFL, but injuries and age have slowed him and last season was only the second since 2015 in which he played all 16 games. However, he is still an effective player when fit, and recorded five sacks and an interception in 2020.

Watt was an immensely popular figure in Houston and raised more than $35m to help the city’s recovery from Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

    WASHINGTON (AP) Bradley Beal scored 34 points, Russell Westbrook added 19 as part of his NBA-leading 10th triple-double, and the Washington Wizards used a 44-point third quarter to pull away for a 128-112 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night. Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 12 assists for the Wizards, who have won seven of eight to move back into playoff contention following a 6-17 start. ''It's big for everybody, confidence-wise,'' Beal said of the recent surge.