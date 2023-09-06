How three-time defending Section 4 champ Corning is shaping up for 2023 football season

Corning-Painted Post's football team is facing the caliber of opponent at the beginning of the schedule that is normally reserved for the end-of-year state tournament.

Week 1's foe is Cicero-North Syracuse in a rematch of the last three Class AA state quarterfinals won by C-NS, including 36-0 last year after the teams played a pair of classics in 2019 and 2021 that came down to the final seconds.

Week 2's home opener brings in 2021 Class A state champ Syracuse CBA and Week 3's meeting is with two-time defending Class B state champion Maine-Endwell.

Matchups with 2022 Class A state runner-up Union-Endicott and perennial Section 4 power Elmira come later. Last year, Corning opened with a win over a Newburgh team that made it to the Class AA state final.

Bottom line, Corning will learn a lot about itself early while also perhaps benefiting from the level of opponent down the road. On the flip side, those early opponents are testing themselves against a Corning program that is 28-8 over the last four seasons.

James Freeman of Corning looks for running room during the Hawks' 36-0 loss to Cicero-North Syracuse in a Class AA football regional final Nov. 19, 2022 at C-NS.

"We know what we're up against," Corning head coach Mike Johnston Jr. said. "I think C-NS had returned nine of their 11 starters on offense and they were scoring 30 to 40 a game last year. We have to control the ball. ... Last year we got into it and we did not take care of the ball like we had done all year long."

Johnston said perhaps some people underestimated Corning last season on its way to a third consecutive Section 4 Class AA crown. The Hawks did so despite a significant number of key injuries and a young team. With about 33 players on the roster this fall, Johnston said efficiency in practice and avoiding injuries will be keys.

"I think the biggest thing is we’ve got some experience with those kids we had to bring up," he said. "We had 15 sophomores and one freshman that played varsity last year. The majority of them are back with the program. They’ve got that experience under their belt."

Corning returns its three running backs: senior fullback/inside linebacker A.J. Thomas, senior wingback/strong safety Brody Wolfe and junior wingback/linebacker James Freeman, who picked up nearly 6 yards per carry in rushing for 570 yards while piling up 73 tackles.

Corning head coach Mike Johnston Jr., center, looks on as the Hawks run through drills at practice Aug. 24, 2023 at Corning Memorial Stadium.

Jack Bierman, a tight end/inside linebacker, is a physical, talented presence on both sides of the ball who led Corning with 77 tackles as a junior.

Offensive tackles Spencer Castle and Christian Bratti are also back. Keegan Samuelson returns after seeing time at center and Skye Eddy played guard. Defensive back Clayton Smith was a key figure as a freshman.

"We've got a slew of quick, athletic kids. We just don't have a ton of linemen," said Johnston, in his third year as head coach after a season as an assistant following a successful run as Elmira's offensive coordinator.

More: 13 Players to Watch in Section 4 Class AA football in 2023

The double-wing offense Johnston brought to the Elmira-Corning region in the 1990s while head coach at Corning West is detail-oriented and problematic for defenses when executed well. High turnouts during summer install periods allowed Corning to get the majority of its offense and defense running at full speed quickly once official practices began.

"People don't understand you build your program from your modified to your JVs to your varsity," Johnston said. "You have consistency in coaches and you have consistency in system and what you do on offense and defense. Then you make some tweaks based on your personnel and whoever you might be playing."

More: 18 players and coaches with ties to Elmira-Corning to follow in college football in 2023

Record last five seasons

2022: 6-4.

2021 (fall): 8-2.

2021 (spring): 5-0.

2019: 9-2.

2018: 3-6.

Record in state playoffs: 0-5

Corning 2023 Schedule

Sept. 8: 6:30 p.m. at Cicero-North Syracuse

Sept. 15: 7 p.m. vs. Syracuse CBA

Sept. 22: 7 p.m. vs. Maine-Endwell

Sept. 29: 7 p.m. at Binghamton

Oct. 6: 7 p.m. vs. Union-Endicott

Oct. 13: 7 p.m. at Vestal

Oct. 20: 7 p.m. at Elmira

Oct. 27: 6:30 p.m. vs. Horseheads

Follow Andrew Legare on Twitter: @SGAndrewLegare. You can also reach him at alegare@gannett.com. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Season preview of Corning-Painted Post football team