Three Tigers selected in the first round of this 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft was a strong one for the Tigers that saw two first round selections and six players overall hearing their names called as they took the next step to the NFL.

While 2023 was a strong draft, the 2024 NFL Draft looks like it could be an even better one for the program. According to PFF, there are five Tigers who are top 100 prospects for the upcoming draft.

Recently, Pro Football Network release their latest 2024 NFL Mock Draft that saw three Tigers appear as first round selections. Here is a look at each of those three Tigers, where they landed in the first round, and what they had to say about them.

Barrett Carter

Position: LB

Draft pick: No.19, Seattle Seahawks

What Pro Football Network had to say:

Despite bringing in Bobby Wagner and Devin Bush, the Seahawks need a long-term answer at linebacker. Barrett Carter is a super athletic prospect who fits what Seattle looks for in draft prospects. He’s a super athletic linebacker with the versatility to do everything from the position. Carter’s sideline-to-sideline speed gives him incredible range, while his physicality makes him a perfect fit as a Will LB.

Barrett Carter was named to the 2023 Way-Too-Early All-America Team by @ClowESPN 🙌 “He’s the ultimate big-play guy on defense and will team with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. to give Clemson two of its best linebackers in the Dabo Swinney era.” 👀#Clemson pic.twitter.com/sQUTcQ4Dt2 — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) February 7, 2023

Andrew Mukuba

Position: S

Draft pick: No.26, Green Bay Packers (From NYJ)

What Pro Football Network had to say:

This pick will belong to the Packers if Aaron Rodgers meets the threshold of playing 65% of snaps during the 2023 season for the Jets, which is likely if he avoids injury. The safety position looks baron after the 2023 season, and Andrew Mukuba is a projected first-round safety who fits with Green Bay. An extremely versatile safety, Mukuba can line up across the Packers’ secondary. He uses his great athletic profile to track the ball and stick with routes fluidly, but he also has the power and physicality to succeed in run support.

Ruke Orhorhoro

Position: DT

Draft pick: No.28, Buffalo Bills

What Pro Football Network had to say:

With expiring contracts in their interior defensive line, it’s likely Buffalo will need to address the position next offseason. Ruke Orhorhoro has elite explosiveness at 6’4” and 303 pounds, and his ability to convert speed to power makes him dominant penetrating through the middle. With all the tools, if Orhorhoro can continue his trajectory, he has the potential to be one of the top DT prospects.

Every year Clemson has new elite defensive linemen ready to take over. This year it'll be Ruke Orhorhoro if he develops this offseason. Incredible burst and frame for an interior DT pic.twitter.com/8BYE8TyB03 — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 11, 2023

