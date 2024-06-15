Three Tigers named top 100 impact freshman by 247Sports

247 Sports has named Auburn wide receiverCam Coleman, quarterback Walker White, and defensive lineman Amaris Williams among their top 100 impact true freshman this football season. Of the trio, Coleman is the only freshmen “locked-in” to receive the bulk of the snaps at his position, but Williams and White could push incumbent starters for playing time as the 2024 season progresses.

The five-star Coleman is certain to be the No. 1 option for Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne, and possibly Walker White down the road, this season. The Phenix City, AL native had one of the most decorated careers for a wide out in Alabama high school history, earning him the No. 5 overall spot in the 2024 class. Coleman’s commitment to Auburn was the golden moment of the “Hugh Freeze Era” to this point. Auburn’s head coach will likely put an emphasis on getting his best recruit the ball early and often this campaign.

As for the aforementioned White, the four-star quarterback will not be throwing the ball to his fellow freshman in meaningful games, at least right away. The Little Rock, AR native’s path to playing time is blocked by incumbent started Payton Thorne. Thorne will probably retain the “QB1” role for the first month or so of the season regardless of statistics, but growth from White along with struggles form Thorne could give the young quarterback an opportunity.

The lone defensive player of the trio, Amaris Williams, comes to the Plains as the No. 30 overall prospect in the 2024 class. While the five-star edge rusher is uber-talented, his position may be the deepest on the Tiger’s roster. Williams will certainly start the season behind star linebacker Jalen McLeod, while fellow highly touted freshman Jamonta Waller will also be competing for snaps at the “BUCK” linebacker position.

If Williams shows extreme promise early on, defensive coordinator DJ Durkin could opt to rotate him in as a down lineman, taking snaps away from sophomore Keldric Faulk.

Auburn’s three impact freshman and the rest of the Tigers begin the season on August 31 against Alabama A&M. We’ll get a better idea of how the depth chart will shake out as the summer progresses.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Brian on Twitter @TheRealBHauch

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire