Three Tigers named SEC Players of the Week after big win over Alabama

With LSU’s emotional 32-31 overtime win over Alabama on Saturday night sending shockwaves throughout the SEC, it doesn’t come as much of a surprise to see several Tigers players among the conference’s players of the week.

For yet another impressive and efficient performance, Jayden Daniels was named Co-Offensive Player of the Week. Daniels was 22 of 32 passing for 182 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding 95 yards and a rushing touchdown in overtime that set up the game-winning two-point conversion.

The player who caught that two-point conversion, tight end Mason Taylor, was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after totaling three catches for 36 yards and the touchdown that gave LSU a late lead near the end of regulation.

Last — but certainly not least — true freshman linebacker Harold Perkins had arguably his best performance yet, totaling three quarterback hits, a sack and a pass breakup in addition to eight tackles. For his efforts, he’s been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week.

After a statement performance, the Tigers will look to avoid a letdown next weekend as they hit the road to take on Arkansas. With a win in that game and an Alabama victory over Ole Miss, LSU would clinch the SEC West.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire