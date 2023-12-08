Three Tigers named to All-SEC Freshmen Team

Three young Auburn Tigers have received All-SEC Honors.

Kicker Alex McPherson, edge rusher Keldric Faulk, offensive lineman Connor Lew were all named to the All-SEC Freshmen team on Thursday.

McPherson was not only one of the best place-kickers in the country this season, but one of the best kickers period.

The younger brother of Bengals’ kicker Evan McPherson, Alex drilled every single one of his attempts this year, including 13-of-13 field goals and 39-of-39 extra points.

McPherson showed accuracy and power throughout his freshman campaign, connecting on a 53-yard try as well as 3 more attempts from 40-plus yards.

The College Football Network Freshman Kicker of the Year seems ready to continue Auburn’s recent run of strong kickers on the Plains.

Unlike McPherson, Keldric Faulk and Connor Lew weren’t major cogs in head coach Hugh Freeze’s lineup until late in the season.

Lew started Auburn’s last five games, earning Freshmen of the week honors in his first start filling in for the injured Avery Jones against Mississippi State.

The freshmen ran with the momentum, usurping Jones as the starting center for the final stretch of the season.

Lew helped a solid Tigers offensive line become great, specifically against Alabama in the Iron Bowl, when Auburn rushed for 244 yards against the SEC’s College Football Playoff representative.

Edge rusher Keldric Faulk was also a late-bloomer for the Tigers in his first season on the plains.

The freshman started the final 7 games of the season for Auburn, collecting 12 of his 32 total tackles in the final three games of the season.

He played an important role in attempting to shut down Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the Iron Bowl, and did a decent job for the most part.

These three freshman will enjoy the honor before retunring to practice to prepare for the Music City Bowl against Maryland on December 30 in Nashville.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire