Three Tigers named to 247Sports top 20 ACC players

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program head into the 2023 season with high expectations but a talented roster of players capable of making a run to the college football playoff.

To do so, the Tigers will have to make it through a tough ACC that has talent scattered across the conference. While people may want you to believe the ACC is a weaker conference, the talent is undeniable when looking at programs such as Florida State, North Carolina, and more.

247Sports recently released their top 20 rankings for ACC players, with three Tigers making the list. Here is a look at those three and what writer Chris Hummer had to say about them.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Position: RB

Rank: No.19

What Hummer had to say:

Clemson’s offensive attack had many issues last season, but it would’ve been flat-out ugly without Shipley. The former five-star recruit finished his sophomore season with 1,182 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 5.6 yards per carry. Shipley was tough to bring down, too, ranking 39th nationally, according to PFF, with 49 missed forced tackles to go along with 3.37 yards after contact. Shipley has shown why he was the No. 4 running back in the nation coming out of Matthews (N.C.) Weddington in 2021.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: LB

Rank: No.18

What Hummer had to say:

The other half of the best linebacker duo in college football, Carter lived up to his five-star billing during his sophomore season, posting 73 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks and a pair of interceptions. Like his running mate (more on him later), Carter does pretty much everything well. He ranked among the top 60 nationally last season in PFF’s run defense, pass-rush and coverage metrics among linebackers. Don’t be shocked if Carter and Trotter end the 2023 season on All-America lists.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: LB

Rank: No.5

What Hummer had to say:

The best off-ball linebacker in college football, Trotter had a dominant sophomore season with 89 tackles (13 1/2 for loss), 6 1/2 sacks and two interceptions. He can do it all. Trotter has elite sideline-to-sideline speed, excels in the box pressuring the passer and is arguably the best coverage linebacker in the country. Trotter looks like he’ll soon follow in his dad’s footsteps as an impact NFL linebacker. He’s also one half of the best linebacker duo in the country.

Clemson LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr. has a ton of power for a smaller linebacker. The son of a former All-Pro Eagles LB does a great job of tracking the football in traffic as well pic.twitter.com/iKmeeSS0nf — Joe DeLeone (@joedeleone) July 25, 2023

