Three Tigers listed among the top impact players in 2021

The LSU Tigers didn’t have the season they were expecting, they were able to salvage the year with a trip to the bowl game. The team lost a good amount of production due to injuries and the transfer portal. However, there were several players who made an impact on the team.

According to On3, a panel of three national analysts put together the most impactful players in college football. These aren’t the best players in FBS.

The rankings of the most impactful players are done by On3’s Mike Huguenin, Charles Power and Matt Zenitz.

The LSU Tigers on the list was led by senior linebacker Damone Clark. He finished second in FBS with 11.4 tackles per game. Clark was the only member of the team that made the top 100 of the list. His performance earned him an opportunity to get into the Senior Bowl and boost his NFL draft stock.

Damone Clark, Linebacker: No. 77

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Impact Grade: 93

In 2021, the LSU Tigers defense needed a leader and it happened to be Damone Clark. His presence on defense couldn’t be overlooked.

BJ Ojulari, Edge: No. 229

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Impact Grade: 83

Ojulari was the leading pass rusher for the Tigers in 2021. He led the team with six sacks and 54 total quarterback pressures.

Max Johnson, Quarterback: No. 295

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Impact Grade: 80

The starting quarterback in every game, Johnson led the team in passing yards and touchdowns. He led them to a comeback victory in the season finale against Texas A&M.