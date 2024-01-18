Three Tigers go in the first round in College Sports Wire mock draft

The College Wire staff recently put together a new NFL Mock Draft and three former LSU Tigers made their way into the first round of their draft. Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. all get selected in the first round of the draft.

With the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Los Angeles Chargers select Nabers, a wide receiver from LSU. There are a few questions surrounding the Chargers right now. We are unsure who their next head coach is going to be and what personnel he will bring in with him. One thing I know for sure is that Justin Herbert would love to have Nabers as his new wide receiver.

With the No. 8 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select Daniels, a quarterback from LSU. Boy, Saints fans would not be happy about this one. The Falcons need a new quarterback in a bad way because Desmond Ridder is not the guy they need under center. I would be interested to see how Daniels would perform in a Bill Belichick system.

With the 27th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select Thomas, a wide receiver from LSU. Thomas tends to get overlooked in LSU’s offense because of how successful Nabers was. Thomas led the NCAA in touchdown receptions in 2023. Kyler Murray would be glad to have Thomas as his new target.

