Three Tigers make ESPN’s Top 25 true freshmen, the most in college football

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did a phenomenal job recruiting in the 2023 class, and we are seeing that translate on the field.

Looking across the country, there have been a lot of standout freshmen this season. Year after year, we see freshmen burst onto the scene and make an immediate impact on their teams. Last season, we saw it in guys like Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins and Clemson wide receiver Antonio Williams.

ESPN recently released an article ranking college football’s top 25 true freshmen ($$$) this season, with three Tigers players making the list. With three players on the rankings, Clemson has the most top true freshmen in the country.

Here is a look at each of the three and what writer Tom Luginbill had to say about them.

T.J. Parker

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DE

Rank: No.18

What Luginbill had to say:

While teammate Peter Woods received more recruiting attention in 2023, Parker has had the better start to the season, having posted 16 tackles and three sacks. He started the opener at defensive end for the Tigers and has shown to be really explosive off the edge in addition to being a stout run defender for such a young player.

What I have to say:

Parker has been the Tigers’ top defensive lineman this season, and it took him no time to become it. His impact has been tremendous on this defense, and he is only improving. Watching this young defensive end work magic in the pass rush has been awesome this season.

Ready to see T.J. Parker go to work again 😤 Already has the fourth-most tackles and is first in sacks on the team as a true freshman#ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/q4qkcs4xaU — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) October 6, 2023

Tyler Brown

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: WR

Rank: No.22

What Luginbill had to say:

Brown’s emergence has been just what the Tigers needed on offense as he is one of the few players who can separate as a route runner for quarterback Cade Klubnik. The local product, a former three-star player, displays great quickness and burst. He has a team-high 21 catches and two touchdowns through the first five games.

What I have to say:

There’s no denying it: Brown is Clemson’s top receiver right now. Something the Clemson offense has felt it’s missing for a few years at wide receiver is explosiveness, and Brown has proven to be as explosive as they come. Star running back Will Shipley is still the top dog on Clemson’s offense, but Brown is quickly competing for that spot.

True freshman spotlight: Wide receiver Tyler Brown | Clemson Tigers 21 receptions | 316 yards | 2 receiving touchdowns • Averaging 15.0 YPC ON3 is the only ranking system that had Brown higher than a three star recruit. pic.twitter.com/a9vGr47LjX — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) October 2, 2023

Peter Woods

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Position: DT

Rank: No.23

What Luginbill had to say:

While Woods hasn’t been a statistical phenom, his presence has been felt in Clemson’s very deep front four thanks to his positional versatility and disruptive presence. Woods spells multiple upperclassmen along the line as he can play all four spots. He has posted five tackles through five games.

What I have to say:

Luginbill is spot on here. You don’t need to stuff the stat sheet to make an impact, and Woods has been great when called upon. His numbers should pick up as he becomes more comfortable on this defensive line and earns more opportunities. We are expecting a breakout performance down the line for Woods.

TJ Parker

Peter Woods

Tyler Brown True Freshman Dogs — Fifth Quarter Clemson (@FQClemson) September 30, 2023

