Three Tigers earn Freshman All-American honors

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did a phenomenal job recruiting their 2023 class, with multiple true freshmen having a tremendous impact on their team.

On Tuesday, three of these Tigers were recognized by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) as they announced their 2023 Freshman All-America Team. Of the 32 members, the Tigers and Georgia led the way with three selections.

Peter Woods was the Tigers’ top recruit in the class, and he played like it. The defensive tackle was credited with 27 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 307 snaps over 12 games (two starts). He was a force inside for the Tigers.

T.J. Parker, on the other hand, was the Tigers’ top-edge rusher this season as a true freshman. Parker was credited with 41 tackles (12.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery in 457 snaps over 13 games (three starts). His 12.5 tackles for loss in 2023 broke Clemson’s true freshman record (12.0 by Myles Murphy in 2020) and tied for the national lead among freshmen.

In the secondary, safety Khalil Barnes was a massive contributor. Barens was the first Clemson player in the Dabo Swinney era to record multiple forced fumbles and multiple interceptions in a freshman season. In 2023, he was credited with 41 tackles (5.0 for loss), six pass breakups, a team-high three interceptions, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery (which he returned 42 yards for a touchdown) in 499 snaps over 13 games (seven starts).

Below is a look at the full list of freshman All-Americans.

OFFENSE (13)

QB Noah Fifita, Arizona (5-11, 195, RFr., Huntington Beach, Calif.)

RB Jalen Buckley, Western Michigan (5-11, 210, RFr., Aurora, Ill.)

RB Makhi Hughes, Tulane (5-11, 205, RFr., Birmingham, Ala.)

WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma (6-4, 207, RFr., Katy, Texas)

WR Pofele Ashlock, Hawaii (6-2, 175, Fr., Euless, Texas)

WR Eric Singleton Jr., Georgia Tech (5-11, 173, Fr., Douglasville, Ga.)

WR Eugene Wilson III, Florida (5-10, 170, Fr., Tampa, Fla.)

TE Arlis Boardingham, Florida (6-3, 248, RFr., Van Nuys, Calif.)

T Earnest Greene III, Georgia (6-4, 320, RFr., Los Angeles, Calif.)

T Francis Mauigoa, Miami (6-6, 330, Fr., Ili’ili, American Samoa)

G Cayden Green, Oklahoma (6-5, 316, Fr., Lee’s Summit, Mo.)

G Shadre Hurst, Tulane (6-2, 305, RFr., Cartersville, Ga.)

C Parker Brailsford, Washington (6-2, 275, Mesa, Ariz.)

DEFENSE (14)

DL Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (6-3, 270, Fr., Miami, Fla.)

DL TJ Bush, Liberty (6-2, 255, Fr., Woodridge, Va.)

DL Nate Johnson, App State (6-5, 230, Fr., Gaffney, S.C.)

DL T.J. Parker, Clemson (6-3, 255, Fr., Phenix City, Ala.)

DL Peter Woods, Clemson (6-2, 315, Fr., Alabaster, Ala.)

LB CJ Allen, Georgia (6-1, 235, Fr., Barnesville, Ga.)

LB Anthony Hill, Texas (6-3, 234, Fr., Denton, Texas)

LB Ben Roberts, Texas Tech (6-3, 230, RFr., Haslet, Texas)

LB Cade Uluave, California (6-1, 230, Fr., South Jordan, Utah)

CB D’Angelo Ponds, James Madison (5-9, 162, Fr., West Park, Fla.)

CB Raion Strader, Miami (Ohio) (6-0, 180, Fr., Pittsburgh, Pa.)

S Khalil Barnes, Clemson (6-0, 195, Fr., Athens, Ga.)

S Caleb Downs, Alabama, 6-0 (203, Fr., Hoschton, Ga.)

S Dillon Thieneman, Purdue (6-0, 205, Fr., Westfield, Ind.)

SPECIALISTS (5)

K Peyton Woodring, Georgia (5-10, 175, Fr., Lafayette, La.)

P Ryan Eckley, Michigan State (6-2, 205, RFr., Lithia, Fla.)

KR DeAndre Buchannon, Georgia Southern (5-11, 175, Fr., Atlanta, Ga.)

PR Zacharia Branch, USC (5-10, 175, Fr., Las Vegas, Nev.)

AP Kevin “KC” Concepcion, NC State (5-11, 187, Fr., Charlotte, N.C.)

Schools: Clemson 3, Georgia 3, Florida 2, Miami 2, Oklahoma 2, Tulane 2, Alabama 1, App State 1, Arizona 1, California 1, Georgia Southern 1, Georgia Tech 1, Hawaii 1, James Madison 1, Liberty 1, Miami (Ohio) 1, Michigan State 1, NC State 1, Purdue 1, Texas 1, Texas Tech 1, USC 1, Washington 1, Western Michigan 1.

Conferences: ACC 7, SEC 6, Big 12 4, Pac-12 4, Sun Belt 3, American Athletic 2, Big Ten 2, Mid-American 2, CUSA 1, Mountain West 1, Independents 0.

True Freshmen: 22; Redshirt Freshmen: 10.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire