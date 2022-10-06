Three Tigers appear in the top 20 of this 2023 NFL mock draft

Clemson football is off to a hot start in the 2022 College Football season sitting at 5-0 and seemingly getting better by the week.

As the team shines, so do the top players on the roster looking to solidify or increase their draft stock come the 2023 NFL draft. The No.5 ranked team in the country. Head coach Dabo Swinney and this program have multiple top-tier players who look the part of possible future NFL studs.

According to our friends over Draft Wire, three players on this Clemson team, in particular, look to be locked in for the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Typical of a modern Clemson team, all three are on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at where Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has three Clemson players going in the first round of his most recent 2023 NFL mock draft:

Bryan Bresee - Defensive Tackle

Projected pick: No.8

Projected team: Las Vegas Raiders

Myles Murphy - Defensive end

Projected pick: No.10

Projected team: Houston Texans

Trenton Simpson - Linebacker

Projected pick: No.19

Projected team: Miami Dolphins

No offensive players

Though he has a red-hot start to the season, starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei failed to make this 2-round mock. He is the main guy we’d expect to get more consideration for further down the line for a top-64 pick.

Do I believe DJ can make the case for a first-round pick?

While I believe DJ has the talent and upside to be a potential first-round pick, I don’t think there’s a chance it would happen in the 2023 draft. A long list of quarterbacks has shown the consistency to take over him. The 2024 draft, however, is where I believe DJ has a solid chance of working his way into the first round.

