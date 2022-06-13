Three Tigers appear in the top 10 of CBS’ early 2023 NFL draft-eligible prospect rankings

The 2022 NFL draft was a weaker one for the Clemson football program. While the team has had a strong decade of producing high-quality NFL talent, the Tigers saw just two players, Andrew Booth Jr. and Baylon Spector, selected in this year’s draft.

It was the least number of players the Tigers have had drafted since way back in 2008.

Sure, the 2023 NFL draft may not be close as we have an entire college football season to go through before players even begin to prepare for the draft process. Regardless, early rumblings seem to believe Swinney and the Tigers will recover in a big way.

The pool of Clemson players available for the 23′ draft will be deeper, while the top-end talent sits among the best eligible players for the draft.

According to Josh Edwards, Ryan Wilson, and Chris Trapasso over at CBS, three current Clemson players rank in their top 50 eligible players for the 2023 NFL draft. Not only do they rank in the top 50, the three Tigers actually rank in their top 10.

Here are the three Tigers on the list and where they ranked:

No.5 Edge/DL Myles Murphy

No.8 LB Trenton Simpson

No.10 DL Bryan Bresee

