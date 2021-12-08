Three throws with Scho: Look, it’s Jared Goff!

Great moments are born from great opportunity.

With the Detroit Lions earning their first victory of the 2021 season, it finally gives us a chance for such a moment: Highlighting Jared Goff in the weekly Three Throws With Scho.

Goff delivered a game-winner to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the game’s final play, but that is just one of the moments highlighted in this week’s breakdown of the Lions passer. We will also look at a critical throw before the half which put Detroit in position for a field goal, as well as a lovely four verticals concept out of 21 offensive personnel

Let’s dive into his performance, as well as the other notable passing outings of the week.

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

It took until December, and it came down to the game’s final play, but the Detroit Lions finally notched their first win of the 2021 NFL season. After coming close so many times, and even tying the Pittsburgh Steelers along the way, Detroit is in the win column.

Quarterback Jared Goff might not be the long-term answer for the franchise, and with a pair of picks in the first round of next spring’s draft you can expect Detroit to look at drafting a QB. But on this day, Goff delivered. He completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception. Here is a look at his day:

Kicking off Three Throws this Monday the only way we know how. Jared Goff! *A lovely four verticals design

*Creating space and throwing the deep dig

*The game-winner pic.twitter.com/G5rYpiDRag — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 6, 2021

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams needed to right the ship. Three-straight defeats had many wondering if the Rams were the powerhouse we saw early in the year, or actually another middle-of-the-pack team that could be bounced out of the playoffs early, or miss them entirely.

Enter the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams took advantage of their “get right” opportunity and blew out the Jaguars 37-7. In the win, Stafford completed 26 of 38 passes for three touchdowns. In this breakdown we will look at how Sean McVay might have listened to Benjamin Solak of The Ringer, and borrowed from his Jared Goff playbook to get the offense going:

Three throws from Stafford as the Rams bounce back against Jacksonville. *Does…does McVay read @BenjaminSolak?

*Punishing the double-CB blitz

*Leak pic.twitter.com/VxJGAmFn4N — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 6, 2021

Gardner Minshew, Philadelphia Eagles

No, we do not have a quarterback controversy in Philadelphia.

At least, not yet.

But with Jalen Hurts sidelined, Gardner Minshew stepped into the huddle and helped deliver a much-needed victory for the Philadelphia Eagles over the New York Jets. The win, which keeps the Eagles in the playoff mix, saw Minshew complete 20 of 25 passes for 242 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This breakdown highlights both of those scoring plays, as well as an impressive throw while on the move:

Gardner Minshew gets the start, Gardner Minshew gets the win. Let's go three throws. *Working the matchup downfield

*Hitting the rub concept

*Mechanics on the move pic.twitter.com/MGM4iBNBD9 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 6, 2021

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

In a game that was not only a potential playoff preview, but also a preview of likely one of the league’s next quarterback rivalries, the Los Angeles Chargers outlasted the Cincinnati Bengals 41-22. While both quarterbacks made impressive throws, Justin Herbert and the Chargers came away with the win, and he gets the spotlight this week.

Over the past few weeks many have wondered about the state of the Los Angeles offense, with Joe Lombardi’s background in a West Coast offensive system almost neutralizing what Herbert does best, which is push the football downfield. But recently, even in a loss to the Denver Broncos, you could see how Lombardi was working to pair his philosophy with more vertical concepts, often giving Herbert half-field concepts with a vertical design to one side, and a quick-game concept to the other.

Perhaps that paid off this week:

Guys like Justin Herbert make it tough to narrow it down to just three, but let's highlight three throws from Sunday against the Bengals: *A throw that stressed the laws of physics and put the timeline into high gear

*Throwing the deep corner route

*Weight transfer on the seam pic.twitter.com/9gmJ6Rfrg4 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 6, 2021

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We close this week out with Tom Brady, who just keeps trucking along. The veteran passer had another solid week, completing 38 of 51 passes for 368 yards and four touchdowns, with an interception.

Two of those scores went to tight end Rob Gronkowski, and those plays are highlighted as well as Brady’s pocket movement, which remains at an elite level:

Four touchdowns from Tom Brady in a solid win for Tampa Bay over Atlanta. Let's go three throws: *Footwork in the pocket

*Creating space as a passer

*Placement on the fade pic.twitter.com/l9TLBVN1nq — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 6, 2021

