Three Throws With Scho: Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Tom Brady and more

Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season was in many ways the longest week of football in recent history. With a game kicking off in London at 9:30 eastern on Sunday, and the Sunday night game between the Chiefs and Bills going into a weather delay, fans were treated to over 15 hours of football Sunday.

Not to be outdone, the Monday night game between the Ravens and the Colts went into overtime, to give fans yet more football.

During the week there were some tremendous quarterback performances. Let’s break down five of those, featuring four of the game’s young passers and a guy they’re all trying to chase down in the record books.

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The ageless wonder put in another great performance Sunday in a win over the Miami Dolphins. Tom Brady completed 30 of 41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns in Tampa Bay’s 45-17 victory, and one of those touchdowns, a catch-and-run play from Antonio Brown, might be one of the best throws we have seen from Brady since signing with the Buccaneers.

In this video, we’ll dive into that, as well as looking at how a QB resets their expectations when the pre-snap picture changes after the play begins:

Tom Brady goes for five touchdowns in a win over the Dolphins. Let's look at three throws: *Darts under duress

*Freezing safeties

*Resetting expectations post-snap pic.twitter.com/CqKqveI34H — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 11, 2021

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

“Another night of absurd throws from Josh Allen.”

Allen and the Buffalo Bills put together a statement game, going into Arrowhead Stadium months after losing in the AFC Championship game and routing the Chiefs by a final score of 38-20. In the victory, Allen put up an interesting statline, completing just 15 passes for 315 yards and three scores.

In this breakdown we’ll look at his arm talent, his ability to throw on the move and how he hits secondary windows in the passing game:

Kicking off Week 5 with three throws from Josh Allen: *The Sanders TD and using his eyes

*The Knox TD and scramble drill moments

*Resetting and secondary windows pic.twitter.com/uA5EuMhXcb — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 11, 2021

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

One of the most entertaining games of the weekend was the back-and-forth affair between the Chargers and the Browns late on Sunday afternoon. Both quarterbacks played well, but it was Justin Herbert and the Chargers who got the better of the day. The second-year passer put on a show, completing 26 of 43 passes for 398 yards and four touchdowns.

In this video we’ll look at one of those scoring plays, a huge fourth-down conversion, and a big throw on the move late to Keenan Allen that might have been Herbert’s best throw of the afternoon:

Justin Herbert has become must-watch. Three throws from yesterday's thrilling win against the Browns: *Reading the rotation on a fourth-down play

*Flow and throwback posts

*Escaping and throwing on the move pic.twitter.com/UTsrCzmqXp — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 11, 2021

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys continued their strong start to the season with a big win at home over their division rivals, the New York Giants. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw an early interception, but quickly settled in and finished the game strong, completing 22 of 32 passes for 302 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

We’ll take a deeper dive into Prescott’s game, looking at the interception, two of the touchdowns and more:

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

The week ended with a thrilling overtime affair between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. After falling behind early, Lamar Jackson and the Ravens stormed back in the second half, eventually winning in overtime by a final score of 31-25.

Jackson was almost flawless in the win, completing 37 of 43 passes for 442 yards and four touchdowns, without an interception. In this video we’ll dive into how well he used his eyes from the pocket, the deep shot touchdown to Hollywood Brown, and a great example of Jackson working through reads in a critical moment:

Incredible night from Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. Let's look at three throws. *Masterful with the eyes

*Eye candy and hole shots

*The deep shot to Brown

*Working progressions and climbing pockets in a big spot pic.twitter.com/W86XtrUsdO — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 12, 2021

