Three throws with Scho: Justin Herbert makes history

Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, and being thankful for what you have in life.

For many NFL franchises, their lists begin with stability at the quarterback position. This is, after all, a QB-driven league, and either you have the guy, or you’re looking for the guy.

Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers can be thankful this holiday season, as they certainly seem to have the guy in Justin Herbert. The second-year passer put on a show Sunday night, making history in the process. Herbert completed 30 of 41 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception. But he also ran for 90 yards, becoming the first player in league history to throw for 350 yards and run for 90 yards in a single game.

Herbert, of course, was not the only passer to stand out in Week 11. Let’s dive into the best quarterback play from the week that was in the NFL.

Taylor Heinicke, Washington Football Team

Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers was all about the return of Cam Newton to Bank of America Stadium, as the recently-signed quarterback made his first start for the Panthers of the season in front of the home team.

Someone forgot to tell Taylor Heinicke.

The quarterback completed 16 of 22 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Washington’s 27-21 win. This video dives into his touch and trajectory, as well as placement into tough windows from the pocket:

Kicking off Thanksgiving Week here in the states with…three throws from Taylor Heinicke! (Kudos to you if you saw that coming) *Throwing the over

*The TD before halftime into a tough window

*Standing tall versus pressure pic.twitter.com/ZyYbAdVTje — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers

Despite the loss, Cam Newton was impressive for the Carolina Panthers in his return to Bank of America Stadium. The veteran quarterback completed 21 of 27 passes for 189 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and the Carolina offense seemed much more diverse and explosive than it had at any other time this season with Newton at the helm.

Here, we’ll dive into a brilliant RPO design, as well as Newton making some tough throws into difficult windows:

Three throws from Cam Newton from his return to Bank of America Stadium: *A lovely QB Draw RPO design

*Throwing the seam with the safety lurking

*Jello! pic.twitter.com/mau6VPYLXG — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings

This was perhaps the quintessential Kirk Cousins experience.

Despite nearly giving the game away on a late interception, which was subsequently overturned by the officials, Cousins led the Minnesota Vikings to a thrilling win over the Green Bay Packers. With the interception taken off the board, Cousins finished the day having completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

This breakdown illustrates how he beat a Cover 0 blitz late in the game, along with some of his footwork from the pocket to either create space or set up difficult throws:

Three throws from Kirk Cousins as the Vikings win a thriller against the Packers. *Footwork to create space in the pocket

*Footwork to set up a long throw

*When motion does not tell the tale pic.twitter.com/EEwpXDGRvH — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

Colt McCoy, Arizona Cardinals

The aforementioned Taylor Heinicke seems to be growing into the model NFL backup quarterback, who can deliver wins if needed and can keep a season alive if called upon, while still flashing starter-level traits when thrust into the lineup.

That is a mold crafted to perfection by Colt McCoy.

Now with his fifth NFL team, McCoy played a big role in the Arizona Cardinals’ 23-13 win on the road against the Seattle Seahawks. McCoy completed 35 of 44 passes for 328 yards and a pair of touchdowns. This breakdown delves into how well he fared in some scramble drill moments on Sunday:

Three throws from Colt McCoy as the Cardinals get a road win against Seattle: *Executing the fake screen

*Getting to Plan C when Plans A and B are taken away

*Surviving in the pocket pic.twitter.com/t3Lulg7ysw — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

We end where we began, with Justin Herbert. As discussed in the introduction, Herbert was amazing on Sunday night. Beyond the production, beyond the win, is this:

His right arm.

These three throws are prime examples of the various ways Herbert can beat you from the pocket, thanks to his mind and that cannon he has attached to his right shoulder:

Justin Herbert. Three throws. *A throw that made @Nate_Tice lose his mind, and with good reason (go subscribe to his Substack when you're done watching)

*Throwing the safety-splitter against two high

*Hole shot! pic.twitter.com/5EfkE3rMwP — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 22, 2021

