Three throws with Scho: Holiday magic

Last week we were treated to some holiday magic.

I’m not talking about the magical moments provided by opening gifts on Christmas morning, although I am positive those readers celebrating did make some wonderful memories in that manner. I am talking about what we saw from NFL quarterbacks this past weekend. From veterans like Aaron Rodgers to rookies like Davis Mills, and players in-between, NFL fans were treated to some incredible quarterback play over the holiday weekend.

Let’s break down some of the best quarterback performances from Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

(Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

Three throws from Aaron Rodgers, with a focus on the vertical part of the playbook *Hitting the 9

*Hitting the 9, redux

*The backshoulder pic.twitter.com/2uxYCiUs52 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

(Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports)

Three throws from Davis Mills as the Texans upset the Chargers *Anticipation on the deep ball

*Blitz pickups and bucket throws

*Throwing the backside tag pic.twitter.com/hesSA58gMb — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Burrow with some video game numbers against a depleted Ravens secondary. Let's look at three throws *Hole shot

*The Boyd touchdown

*Sorting protection and pocket movement pic.twitter.com/vJIp0yBnOG — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

(Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

Three throws from Dak Prescott as the Cowboys break out Sunday night *Layering the over

*Reading Hoss

*Reading Smash pic.twitter.com/dgng2DFndY — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Three throws from Patrick Mahomes as the Chiefs take care of the Steelers *Hitting the backside dig

*Arm angles and touchdowns

*Faking screens pic.twitter.com/v5Cddf9Zzg — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

(David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

Josh Allen with a "this freakin' guy" kind of day as the Bills beat the Pats. *The touchdown to Diggs

*A crosser under pressure

*Breaking cardinal rules pic.twitter.com/fpCAqVBTz1 — Mark Schofield (@MarkSchofield) December 27, 2021

