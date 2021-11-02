Three throws with Scho: Backup Brigade!

If there was a theme to Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season, it was this:

Send in the backups.

Backup quarterbacks played a prominent role this week, around the league. You saw Trevor Siemian lead the New Orleans Saints to a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Jameis Winston went down. Cooper Rush helped the Dallas Cowboys to a victory on Sunday night. Geno Smith played well in a Seattle Seahawks’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Then there was Mike White, who when the week was over stood tall as the passing yardage leader, thanks to his performance against the Cincinnati Bengals in a victory for the New York Jets.

Let’s look at some of the best quarterback play from Week 8 of the 2021 NFL season.

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

We start with a quarterback who has certainly not been a stranger to this piece each week. Matthew Stafford continued his impressive season Sunday in a win over the Houston Texans. In the victory, Stafford completed 21 of 32 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns.

This breakdown dives into his timing on the out route, his ability to hit the backside dig against a Cover-2 look, and an impressive touchdown to Cooper Kupp:

Three throws from Matt Stafford as the Rams get a win down in Houston *Timing on the speed out

*Getting to the backside dig (H/T @pff_seth)

*Eyes and timing on the skinny post in the red zone pic.twitter.com/QRJ1UAvAg1 — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 1, 2021

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Story continues

Week 8 kicked off with the Green Bay Packers going on the road and dealing the Arizona Cardinals the first loss of the season. Despite missing many of his favorite weapons, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to get the win. He finished the night having completed 22 of 37 passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In this breakdown we’ll dive into his progression reads, a variation of one of their core concepts, and how he moved a safety on a critical touchdown late:

Three throws from Aaron Rodgers as the Packers hand Arizona their first loss: *Reading concepts and using arm angles

*A variation of a Packers' staple

*Manipulation near the goal line pic.twitter.com/tFclUtCTMm — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) October 29, 2021

Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks

(AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Yes, it came against the struggling Jacksonville Jaguars, but Geno Smith was impressive in Seattle’s 31-7 victory. For those believers in NFL QB Rating, Smith led all passers this week with a passer rating of 128.3, as he finished the day completing 20 of 24 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

In this video, we’ll see Smith using trajectory on a crossing route, throwing the back-shoulder fade route to D.K. Metcall, and an impressive throw into tight coverage along the sideline:

Three throws from Geno Smith in a win over the Jaguars. *Trajectory on the crosser

*Placement on the back shoulder throw

*Throwing the corner route into coverage pic.twitter.com/GhFVw7jfGN — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 1, 2021

Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

With Dak Prescott sidelined, the Dallas Cowboys turned to Cooper Rush on Sunday night against the Minnesota Vikings. On the road, and making his first NFL start, Rush helped deliver a win for Dallas, completing 24 of 40 passes for 325 yards, a pair of touchdowns and an interception.

This video gets into his timing and rhythm in the passing game as well as a long touchdown pass to Cedrick Wilson. Speaking of the receiver, he makes a cameo as a passer in this breakdown:

Three throws from…Cooper Rush? Plus one from Cedrick Wilson… *Timing and rhythm, plus a great pass pro rep from Elliott

*The long TD

*Scramble drill mode on a double pass?

*A big conversion late pic.twitter.com/0y8wWDCRWT — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 1, 2021

Mike White, New York Jets

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Then there is Mike White. Starting in place of an injured Zach Wilson, White led the New York Jets to the most shocking result of the weekend, a 34-31 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. The passer completed 37 of 45 throws for 405 yards and three touchdowns (along with two interceptions), becoming the first Jets quarterback to throw for over 400 yards in a game since Christmas Eve, 2000.

In this breakdown we’ll dive into White reading out concepts against zone coverage, as well as a touchdown throw late on a well-executed concept:

Before diving into this weekend's games, a re-up from Friday. https://t.co/UkGSj7xW5C — Mark Schofield🍂 (@MarkSchofield) November 1, 2021

1

1