Three-on-three soccer and more from TSL's Trae Ratliff

Jun. 12—Most summers, the Tahlequah Sports League takes a back seat while families are on summer vacation.

But this season, President Trae Ratliff and TSL are looking to start a three-on-three soccer league. Leagues go from 6 years up to 16 years old, with an adult league as well, and a five-game guarantee.

"Three-on-three is shaping up to be a great way to keep the kids active and playing soccer during the summer months," Ratliff said. "Our goal is to just give these kids the opportunity to have as many touches on a ball as possible during the down months, in addition to keeping them active."

TSL wrapped up its spring soccer, baseball and softball seasons recently. This marks the first season TSL has hosted a soccer league, with over 400 kids signing up.

Overall, Ratliff said, this ended successfully.

"[The spring season] season went really well," Ratliff said. "For the first time since TSL was formed, we had a spring season with no ejections and no fans or coaches losing their cool. When you can make it through a full season with no drama, it's a win for everyone."

While TSL will open its three-on-three soccer league this summer, usually there isn't much going on for the league.

Despite no softball or baseball leagues taking place, Ratliff said there will be softball tournaments scheduled for this month and July.

With the addition of soccer and continued support of youth athletics, Ratliff and the league are expecting another strong fall.

"Registration for fall softball, baseball, flag football and soccer will be opening soon," Ratliff said. "Typically our season starts the weekend after Labor Day, but this year, we would like to get the rosters built and the teams practicing a little sooner than usual. [This] just requires everyone to register as soon as possible."

During the spring, TSL added some new 34-foot by 34-foot coverages to add shade for the season.

"It has made a huge difference and was greatly needed and appreciated," Ratliff said.

Follow live sports coverage @JakeSermershein on Twitter