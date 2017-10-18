Three Thoughts on Yankees' Astro-Nomical ALCS Game 4 Comeback

After a wild Game 4, and a blown four-run lead, the Yankees and Astros are tied 2-2 in the ALCS. Masahiro Tanaka and Dallas Keuchel duel again Wednesday afternoon; a few quick thoughts before then on the Bombers’ 6-4 victory Tuesday night in the Bronx:

AN ASTRO-NOMICAL MELTDOWN! I figured, during the sixth inning, that the story of Tuesday night’s game would be how one team’s bullpen engineered a loss. But I thought that team would be the Yankees, because shutdown setup man David Robertson allowed three men (two inherited) to score on a Yulieski Gurriel double that provided the first three runs of Game 4.

And then, in the seventh, A.J. Hinch handed the game to his bullpen. Chernobyl ensued.

Chris Devenski allowed a triple, a sac fly, and a walk. He retired one man. Joe Musgrove finished the inning without incident; Houston still had a 4-2 lead. But to start the eighth Musgrove allowed back-to-back singles, which resulted in men on second and third because of a Jose Altuve positioning miscue. Closer Ken Giles came in and got Brett Gardner to ground out. Then Aaron Judge ripped a double to the left-field wall, scoring the tying run. Didi Gregorius then singled, moving Judge to third. Gary Sanchez capped things with a two-run double to center. The Yankees would leave the bases loaded in the eighth, and still they had a 6-4 lead. Aroldis Chapman slammed the door in the ninth.

There was an argument floating around before the series that the Astros’ bullpen, while not quite Yankee-level, wouldn’t likely doom them. After all, they would be sending their surplus of capable starters to the pen to reinforce a unit that had been about average, run-prevention-wise, during the season (a 4.27 ERA, 16th in baseball). What do we make of that argument now?