Three thoughts on Morgan Moses' likely departure from Washington

Morgan Moses has been with the Washington Football Team since 2014, but it doesn't seem like he's going to make it to 2021 with the franchise.

Multiple reports came out on Tuesday stating that the organization is "likely moving on" from its former third-round pick and has granted him permission to seek a trade. When that kind of thing goes public, it usually means a split is imminent.

Here are three thoughts on the situation involving Moses and the Burgundy and Gold.

1) Another familiar face is on his way out

Ryan Kerrigan joining the Eagles on Monday meant that Moses officially became Washington's most tenured veteran. But with Moses about to depart either via a trade or a release, he'll be yet another staple that coach Ron Rivera has opted to get rid of.

No. 76 will go on a list that includes Kerrigan, Nick Sundberg, Alex Smith, Trent Williams and Josh Norman as well-known pieces that are no longer on Washington's depth chart, and Rivera has made the call on all of them. Rivera has completely reshaped the front office and training staff, and that effort has now greatly impacted the roster as well.

Rivera going through such lengths to change the locker room makes sense — this operation hasn't, you know, been good for two-plus decades — but the swiftness that he's doing it with is seriously jarring. It's very clear he wants his guys in the building and on the field.

Very, very clear.

2) No pressure, Sam Cosmi

When Washington added Charles Leno, it sure looked like they'd proceed with him at left tackle and Moses at right tackle, where he's been since he took over as starter in 2015. Sam Cosmi, meanwhile, appeared set to take on the swing tackle backup role, which would've given the second-round choice time to develop before becoming a first-string pro.

With Moses on the way out, though, Cosmi figures to be the one who'll replace him.

While Cornelius Lucas could certainly step in for Moses, too, Rivera and the front office likely didn't invest the 51st overall pick on Cosmi just to let him watch from the sidelines as a rookie. So, the Texas product now has a major opportunity in front of him — but also some major pressure.

Moses wasn't a perfect player, but he performed admirably in 2020 and owns a streak of 96 straight starts. Cosmi, on the other hand, certainly has talent but also has only experienced two days of rookie minicamp thus far.

3) What's there to do with the savings?

When Moses switches uniforms, Washington will save nearly $8 million in cap space, and many believe that money can help Rivera lock up someone he does view as worth keeping.

Jonathan Allen's contract with the club expires after this year, and with the added flexibility that'll come from getting Moses off the books, perhaps Washington can ensure that he remains a fixture on its defensive line.

Aside from Allen, there are others who will need to be taken care of soon. Moses' partner on the right side, Brandon Scherff, is currently on the franchise tag. Tim Settle, Logan Thomas, Ryan Fitzpatrick and JD McKissic also have deals that end next March.

Unless something was up with Moses behind the scenes, one would assume that his impending exit is fueled by financial motivation. Expect his cash to be used elsewhere.