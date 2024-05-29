Three things to watch as Sooners open WCWS

May 28—Only one other program had won three consecutive national titles, UCLA from 1988-1990, before Oklahoma went 61-1 and undefeated in postseason play to join elite company.

This year at the Women's College World Series, the Sooners' quest to become the first team to four-peat will be the focus of attention on the sports' biggest stage. They didn't earn the No. 1 national seed, but have made a strong case since the end of the regular season that they should remain the favorite.

They went 3-0 at the Big 12 tournament with a win over top-ranked Texas. They also survived close games against Oregon and Florida State to advance to Oklahoma City.

The Sooners have gone 16-3 at the WCWS during their last three national championship runs.

Here are three things to watch to watch during the Women's College World Series:

1. Have we met? — Of the eight teams left remaining, only one hasn't made the WCWS in the last three seasons.

For Duke, this will be the first appearance in school history. The Sooners faced the Blue Devils at the Puerto Vallarta College Challenge on the first weekend of the season.

That was the first time the two schools had ever met.

They haven't faced Alabama, Stanford or UCLA, but have a history with two of those teams. The Sooners played Stanford three times last season, once in the regular season and twice at the WCWS, and faced UCLA three times in Oklahoma City between 2021-22.

2. The stars align — The Sooners had five players named to Softball America's all-American teams, but Devon Park will play host to many more of the game's top stars this week.

Jayda Coleman (outfielder) and Tiare Jennings (utility) were the Sooners' two representatives on the first team. Alyssa Brito (utility) earned second-team honors and Kasidi Pickering (outfielder) and Ella Parker (utility) were named Freshman All-Americans.

Player of the Year Reese Atwood has set Texas program records in home runs and RBI this season while leading the Longhorns in batting average. Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady was one of the biggest names during last season's WCWS and has played a big part in getting the Cardinal back to Oklahoma City.

Florida catcher Jocelyn Erickson is a familiar face to Sooner fans. Last year she started 32 games and appeared in three of the Sooners' five WCWS games as a freshman before transferring to Florida.

3. Expecting a big impact — As Oklahoma City prepares to host an estimated 110,000 fans for the 10-day event, the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department is anticipating another record-breaking year for visitation to the city.

The WCWS is the biggest event held annually in Oklahoma City. This year, the department is expecting to see an economic impact of $25 million from the tournament.

"In the past two years alone, sports tourism has had an economic impact of nearly $250 million in Oklahoma," executive director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department Shelley Zumwalt said in a statement. "Oklahoma is poised to capitalize on this growth by attracting visitors from all over the world to events like the Women's College World Series, OKC Memorial Marathon or PGA events at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa. We look forward to welcoming softball fans from across the country to cheer on their teams."

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com