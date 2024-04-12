Three things to watch as Sooners host Kansas State

Apr. 11—After the midway point in the season, Oklahoma is in a tie with West Virginia for the top spot in the conference standings, but many question marks remain for the rest of the Big 12 schedule.

The Sooners have lost eight of their last 13 and haven't won a conference series in nearly a month. They still have to face Texas, Cincinnati and Texas Tech with two of those series coming on the road.

First they'll host Kansas State for three games at L. Dale Mitchell Park over the weekend starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Wildcats have the third-fewest overall losses and are third in the Big 12 standings, one game behind Oklahoma. A series win would ensure that the Sooners will end the weekend ranked no lower than second.

Still, while the Sooners have picked up big individual wins at points throughout the season, they've struggled to put it together over a full series.

They outscored the Cowboys 30-28 last weekend, but still dropped two of three. They opened up the West Virginia series with a win before dropping their next two.

Still, they're the only team to have swept two Big 12 foes this season and have been able to win at least one game in all four series.

Here are three things to watch when the Sooners take on Kansas State:

1. No room for error — The Wildcats have one of the top offenses in the Big 12 and most of their success comes on the base paths.

They're 35th nationally and second in the conference in batting average and are eighth nationally in stolen bases. They've been caught stealing just 16 times with 77 stolen bags.

The Sooners are second-to-last in the Big 12 in stolen base against percentage (67.4%), which measures the percentage of steal attempts that a defense allows.

They've allowed nine runs in each of their three games last weekend against Oklahoma State and have allowed six or more runs in seven of their last eight games.

2. Walk the talk — It's no surprise that Oklahoma's recent struggles have coincided with John Spikerman missing time due to injury. Still, it's hard to assign too much weight to Spikerman's absence when considering what his replacement has been able to accomplish.

Jason Walk has started the last 14 games in right field and has reached base in the last 13 of them. Walk was 0-5 at the plate before Spikerman's injury and has gone 14-52 since (.269).

He's hit two home runs, two doubles and has had one fielding error.

Last week Oklahoma head coach Skip Johnson said he expects Spikerman to slowly start working his way back onto the field after his injury, but that hasn't happened yet. He was expected to miss about a month after having surgery on his hand, which would put his timetable to return around the end of this month.

3. A wild weekend — Oklahoma had only hit eight home runs through its first nine conference games before a historic weekend in Bedlam.

With the help of a strong wind over the final two games, Oklahoma hit 12 home runs in three games against the Cowboys. The 19 runs it scored in Saturday's 19-10 win was the most an Oklahoma team has scored in Stillwater since 1985.

The Sooners have now hit 39 home runs over 32 games with 12 different players hitting at least one homer.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com