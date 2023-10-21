Three things to watch for in the Sooners' first meeting with UCF

Oct. 21—When Oklahoma faces UCF on Saturday for the first time ever it'll be among the top-10 biggest crowds the Knights have ever played in front of.

UCF has only been playing at the FBS level since 1996, but has a 57.8% winning percentage over the last 27 years and has been to 13 bowl games over the last 16 seasons before joining the Big 12. A win would give the Knights their first conference win since making the move and their first top-10 win since beating No. 7 Auburn in the 2017 Peach Bowl.

Both teams are coming off a bye week and have offenses ranked inside the top-six nationally in total offense.

A win would give the Sooners their third 7-0 start over the last 18 years and eighth 7-0 start since 2000.

Here are three things to watch for on Saturday:

1. Malzahn's trickery

Several key pieces may be missing from this UCF team and the 2013 Auburn team that won the national championship, but both offenses undeniably have Gus Malzahn's finger print on them.

The yardage totals that the Knights' offense puts up week-in and week-out are still up there with the top teams in the country despite dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position. But like those 2013 Tigers, the Knights offense is always on the move.

Not only do they get up to the line of scrimmage and snap the ball quickly to cause confusion for the defense, they're also not afraid to use trick plays to constantly keep their opponents guessing.

When asked about Malzahn's use of deception on offense, Oklahoma's often-introspective head coach referenced a line from a fifth-century Chinese military text.

"I think it was Sun Tzu in the Art of War talking about deception as something utilized on the battlefield," OU head coach Brent Venables said on Tuesday. "For football or sport, I think it's always a good thing, both sides of the ball. I think that's a big part of strategy. Gus and UCF, our next couple of weeks, both teams I think they're top two or three in the country in deceptive plays as far as a percentage of their total number of plays."

Linebacker Danny Stutsman said he's aware that UCF's offense likes to find unique ways to confuse defenses. The junior said the Sooners' staff has "a whole file of just trick plays" that the team uses to prepare for the different plays they could see on Saturday.

Malzahn and the UCF offense knows the Sooners like to be aggressive on the defensive side of the ball and that combination of aggression vs. aggression will make for an interesting battle on Saturday.

2. Stopping the run

The Sooners have already faced two of the top five running teams in the conference, but will have an even bigger challenge against UCF. The Knights average just under 250 yards rushing per game, which is third nationally behind Air Force and Liberty.

The UCF offensive line was named to the midseason honor role for the Joe Moore award earlier this week. The groups is led by fifth-year guard Lokahi Pauole, a first-team All AAC selection last season.

Only Kansas State has held UCF below the 200-yard mark on the ground this season and the Knights are averaging just under six yards per carry.

The Sooners have faced potent rushing attacks previously against Cincinnati and Texas and held both teams well below their season averages.

Oklahoma ranks fourth in the conference in rushing defense, allowing 114 yards per game and is one of four teams nationally to allow no more than one rushing touchdown this season.

Stutsman credits the Sooners' experience for their improvement defending against the run.

"I think we had a long way to go when Coach (Venables) first got here," Stutsman said. "It's a complicated system. Finally everyone is dialed in on it and understand the intricacies that are required. All it takes is one person to be off and there's this gap."

3. Turnovers

Only eight teams in the FBS are ranked worse than UCF in turnover margin this season. The Knights have given the ball away 10 times this season and have only forced five turnovers.

The Sooners lead the country in turnover margin, with 15 takeaways and only losing the ball four times (two fumbles and two interceptions).

Oklahoma has forced 12 interceptions which is second nationally and their most through six games since 2000.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com