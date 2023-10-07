Three things to watch for in the Red River Rivalry

Oct. 7—Oklahoma and Texas fans will finally get a taste of what's been missing from the Red River Rivalry over the past decade.

Only four times since 2013 has the annual game at the Cotton Bowl been contested between two ranked teams. Only once during that span has it come between two top-10 teams and never was it a matchup between two unbeatens.

It's always a big game for both sides when Oklahoma and Texas battle for the Golden Hat, but this time there's even more national relevance.

The winner of Saturday's game is in control of the top spot of the Big 12 standings and will have a clear path to the conference title game. Beyond that, the winning team will be a contender to make the College Football Playoff.

For 12 straight years from 1999 until the Big 12 moved away from having two divisions in 2010, Oklahoma (eight times) or Texas (four times) won the Big 12 South. Only three times during that period did the losing team of the Red River Rivalry go on to win the Big 12 South (Texas in 2001, Oklahoma in 2006 and Oklahoma in 2008).

Since 2000, Oklahoma is 4-3 when facing a top-10 Texas team, but will be looking for its first top-five win in the series since 2004.

Here's four things to watch for in the Red River Rivalry.

1. Texas' defensive line

Oklahoma's offensive line has already had two solid tests coming into the week facing the front sevens of Cincinnati and Iowa State.

The Bearcats presented a unique challenge with preseason All-American nose tackle Dontay Corleone. Oklahoma had a season-low 103 yards on the ground and had nine of their 34 runs stopped for no gain or less.

Corleone finished with two tackles for loss including one of Cincinnati's two sacks.

Texas nose tackle Byron Murphy II is a preseason All-Big 12 teamer and leads the team with 2.5 sacks on the year. The Longhorns had nine tackles for loss and five sacks in their road win over Alabama.

"We're gonna prepare just like every other week, but obviously there are some different things with them being bigger guys," Offensive lineman McKade Mettauer said on Monday. "We need to be tighter with our technique. We're not gonna get away with bad technique and using pure strength like we have a couple times. I've said that a lot, but this week especially we need to be tight on that."

Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe may have been sacked ever more times if not for his athleticism.

Oklahoma has mostly done a good job of keeping Gabriel protected, but it has only rushed for 200 yards once this season against Arkansas State. The Sooners are averaging just four yards per carry and are still looking for an impact player at running back.

It seems likely the Sooners won't be able to just line up and run the ball straight at the Longhorns' front seven, so that will put pressure on Gabriel to make the right decisions in the passing game.

2. QB decision-making

Oklahoma is tied for fifth in the country in turnover margin this season, and it can't all be credited to Venables' opportunistic defense.

Gabriel has three turnovers on the season (two interceptions and one fumble), but has typically made good choices with what to do with the ball. He's completing 75.2% of his passes and is averaging 13.5 yards per completion.

Venables said on Tuesday that Gabriel has been "outstanding" this season.

Oklahoma has to avoid giving the Longhorns' offense free possessions and it can't give its own defense a short field to work with. A major turning point in Texas' win over Alabama were its two interceptions in Tide territory that led to touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, Oklahoma's defense has proven that they can flip momentum through turnovers. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers was riding a streak of 245 straight completions without throwing a pick before throwing one late in the first half against Kansas.

"He's been in as big of an arena as you can be in both high school and college," Venables said about Ewers. "So both of them are incredibly well equipped to have the right poise. It is an important quality trait to have in all situations, and this week will be no different."

The Jayhawks didn't have a lot of pressure on Ewers, but linebacker Cornell Wheeler made a nice play to close on the receiver at the last minute and come down with the ball.

The Longhorns have five returning starters on the offensive line including preseason All-American left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr.

Texas has allowed nine sacks this season and is +4 in turnover margin with eight offensive turnovers.

3. Playcalling

Oklahoma's lack of offensive balance presents a problem against a defensive front with as much talent as the Longhorns have.

Against Arkansas State, Tulsa and Iowa State, the Sooners offense seemed to never miss a beat. When facing SMU and Cincinnati, the offense stalled for long stretches and needed to rely on its defense to hang on to the lead.

A lot of Oklahoma's troubles can be blamed on poor execution, but it's clear the Sooners' coaching staff is still working through some things with the offense. It's been difficult to tell which running back the Sooners will ride on a given week, although Major has led the team in carries the last two weeks.

"We want to continue to improve in our run game and in every part of, all of our schemes, both sides of the ball," Venables said. "We're not where we need to be yet ... (It has) always has been an important part of this game."

How does Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby manage the running game on Saturday?

Oklahoma has playmakers at wide receiver, so a big key will be how Gabriel is able to get them the ball. The Sooners even showed the potential of a new offensive threat in last week's win over Iowa State.

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson is among the fastest players on the team and showed it last week. Early in the second quarter, Gabriel heaved a deep ball to Thompson, who actually over ran the pass and had to come back to make the catch between two defenders.

The 5-9, 159-pound transfer from Texas may have come back from injury at the right time to make a big impact against his former team.

"Just try to take away the burden of expectations," Venables said about Thompson facing Texas. "You're one of 16 guys in a position group and when you get on the field you're one of 11. Do your job, do it well, do it with toughness and precision and detail. No more, no less."

4. Special teams

Oklahoma's biggest advantage in this game may come from its special teams.

The Sooners, or more specifically Peyton Bowen, has blocked two punts this season and Gavin Freeman has returned another for a touchdown. Kicker Zach Schmit missed his first field goal of the season last week from 36 yards, but is 13-19 in his career with a career-long of 46.

Texas kicker Bert Auburn has a good career mark of 30 of 40, but is off to a slow start this season with four misses in nine attempts.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma is one of four Big 12 teams that are averaging under 40 yards per punt this season.

"They've been really good," Venables said about his kicker and punter. "Like every other position on our team there's room for improvement. They'd be the first ones to admit that. But they've done a good job. We're gonna need them. They'll be a big part of this game without question."

