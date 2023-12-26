Three things to watch and a prediction as Rutgers football plays Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl

The chance to play in a bowl game was already meaningful for Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt.

Getting to play that bowl game at Yankee Stadium?

That adds some extra significance.

“I love baseball,” said Wimsatt, who pitched, played third base and centerfield growing up through high school. “I would say baseball was probably my first love. Which is surprising.”

But on Thursday, Wimsatt’s focus will be solely on football as he tries to lead the Scarlet Knights to a win against Miami in the Pinstripe Bowl (2:15 p.m., ESPN) in The Bronx.

Rutgers has spent the last three weeks preparing – valuable extra practices, especially for the younger players – and now it’ll have the chance to earn its first winning season since 2012.

One big benefit for the Scarlet Knights?

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as offensive lineman Gus Zilinskas (59) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Dillan Fontus (46) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

They’ll have much of their defense, which ranked among the best in the country, intact. Multiple starters, including cornerback Robert Longerbeam, defensive ends Aaron Lewis and Wesley Bailey and safety Flip Dixon, are all returning for one more season and will play in the bowl game.

Just as important?

Running back Kyle Monangai is also back to add to his 1,000-yard rushing season.

Here are three things to watch in the Pinstripe Bowl:

1. Can Rutgers football’s defense overwhelm Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown?

The Hurricanes have had some changes at quarterback.

Former starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke entered the transfer portal after throwing for 2,703 yards and 19 touchdowns during the regular season.

That left Miami with just two scholarship quarterbacks – sophomore Jacurri Brown and true freshman Emory Williams, who suffered a season-ending injury against Florida State.

So Brown is stepping into a big spot.

Brown played in eight games (including two starts) last season but redshirted this year.

This should be a good opportunity for Rutgers’ defense to force Brown into some bad situations and capitalize against a young, relatively inexperienced quarterback.

FILLING THE PIPELINE 5 takeaways from Rutgers football's 2024 recruiting class

2. How productive can Rutgers’ running game be?

Miami has a solid rushing defense, yielding 97.1 yards per game, which ranks first in the ACC. Rutgers needs to run the ball effectively for its offense to be successful – something that was proven plenty of times this season.

Going up against tough defenses is nothing new for Monangai, who faced a lot of them during the regular season.

He’ll see one more good one on Thursday with a chance to make a special season even more special.

3. Will any young players make a big impression?

Two years ago in the Gator Bowl, several younger players − particularly safeties Desmond Igbinosun and Shaquan Loyal − stepped up and showed just how much of an impact they can make.

Of course, there are some differences. For one, Rutgers had nine days notice for that game and needed to use a lot of players − it was also a hot day in Jacksonville, increasing the need to rotate players through.

Still, the Pinstripe Bowl could offer some young players a chance to make some big plays and give a preview of how they can help Rutgers moving into 2024.

Prediction

Rutgers is far more accustomed to the chilly conditions that forecasts are predicting for Thursday. That should give the Scarlet Knights a solid advantage. A rested Rutgers defense, solid all season long, also has a chance to largely contain the Hurricanes’ offense.

The pick: Rutgers 24, Miami 17

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers football vs Miami: Pinstripe Bowl prediction, preview