Three things to watch in Oklahoma's game against Kansas State

Jan. 9—Oklahoma has proved a lot during its three-game winning streak to start conference play, but a lot more will be known about this squad after it takes on Kansas State on Wednesday.

The Sooners' rollercoaster season appears to be moving in the right direction once again after a slow December to end non-conference play. In the three games since, they've leaned on some much-improved play by their defense, holding all three opponents to 33% shooting from the field and 21 turnovers per game.

Still, all of those teams were in the bottom half of the conference standings.

The Sooners have won three straight over Kansas State, but the Wildcats are much improved from last season. Both sides are undefeated in conference play and the Wildcats have been ranked for seven straight weeks.

Here are three things to watch in Wednesday's game against Kansas State:

1. Ayoka Lee — The Sooners would rather forget the last time they traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to face Lee and the Wildcats.

In January of 2021, unranked Kansas State trounced the 14th-ranked Sooners, 94-65, behind Lee's 61 points on 23-30 shooting. Then a junior, Lee was named a second team all-american before missing the entire 2022-23 season due to injury.

Lee is back and averaging 19.8 (28th nationally) and 8.2 rebounds per game. The 6-6 center will likely be matched up with Oklahoma freshman Sahara Williams, but the Sooners may need to use multiple defenders to slow her down.

The redshirt senior put up an impressive 18 points on eight of 13 shooting in the Wildcats' lone loss to Iowa, but it wasn't enough to keep up with Caitlyn Clark's 32-point performance.

2. Gabby Gregory — Last season the Wildcats needed Gregory to carry a lot more of the weight offensively with Lee injured.

It wasn't the ideal role for the junior in her first season since transferring from Oklahoma. She had a breakout season, scoring 18.5 points per game and earning All-Big 12 First Team honors.

Still, it was an up-and-down season for the Wildcats as they went 19-17 and missed the NCAA Tournament.

But with Lee back, Gregory gives opposing defenses another hot hand to watch out for. Gregory's numbers have dropped down this season, but she's put up 15 points or more three times this season.

3. On a roll — If the Sooners can knock off Kansas State on Wednesday, they'll improve to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

