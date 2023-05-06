Three things to watch as Fever head into preseason game in Chicago

INDIANAPOLIS -- The new-look Indiana Fever step off of the practice court and under the lights at 6 p.m. Sunday for their first preseason game of the season against the Chicago Sky at Wintrust Arena. The Sky are in a rebuilding year after losing Candace Parker and Courtney Vandersloot but after a semifinal run last season, they're still much closer to contention than a Fever team that finished last in the league at 5-31 and entered camp with 13 of its 17 players in their first or second year in the WNBA.

But on the flip side of that, Sunday's game is part of a new beginning for the Fever who have overhauled their roster with seven draft picks in 2022 and five in 2023 including the No. 2 overall pick last year and the No. 1 pick this year. Sunday, the Fever will get their first chance to show how all the new pieces work together.

Here are three things to watch for Sunday.

Aliyah Boston's professional debut

Sunday won't be Boston's first game that counts, but it will her first game in an Indiana Fever uniform, which makes it plenty noteworthy. The No. 1 pick enters the professional game after earning four straight All-America nods, the AP Player of the Year award in 2022 and a national title in 2022 in which she was the tournament's Most Outstanding Player.

At camp so far, Boston has been just as good as advertised. She's a force in the post on both ends with infectious energy and impressive professionalism for a young age. She's been particularly dangerous in the pick-and-roll.

"She's already got it," guard Kelsey Mitchell said. "She's a natural and she's so freaking amazing. To see it on TV is one thing, then you see it in person. I just cannot believe I'm playing with her now. ... In a positive way, she takes up a lot of space on that roll to a point where it gives me a little more vision, a little more time to make the play I need to make for us. Not for me, not for her, but for us and for the team. Her ability to take up space and seal people is literally amazing."

The Fever's backcourt rotations

Though their most important addition to the roster was a big, the Fever added a lot of more bodies to the backcourt over the offseason and Sunday will give some indication as to how they intend to deploy them.

The Fever parted ways with last year's starting point guard Danielle Robinson, trading her for the Dream's Kristy Wallace but have several players with point guard experience including Erica Wheeler, who started for the Fever in 2019 when she was named All-Star Game MVP. Wheeler returned to the Fever this offseason after two seasons away, one with the Los Angeles Sparks and one with the Atlanta Dream. Mitchell, who finished sixth in the WNBA in scoring last year and led the Fever with 4.2 assists per game, can play on the ball or off. Destanni Henderson, a second-year player out of South Carolina and former teammate of Boston's, has exceptional speed at the point and has been running the Fever's second unit in practice.

Beyond that, they have players who can handle multiple spots from 1-3. Wallace can play multiple guard spots. So can IU All-American Grace Berger, taken in this year's first round after Boston. Wings Victoria Vivians and Taylor Mikesell are both excellent sharpshooters who can handle the 2 and the 3 and Vivians has the size to defend power forwards. Second-year guard Lexie Hull can also guard multiple spots at 6-1. How the Fever deal with their rotations could give an indication of how the depth chart stands and even who stands the best chance to get the final few spots on the roster.

Defense

Christie Sides was hired to be the Fever's new head coach in large part because she promised to improve the Fever defensively, and frankly it would be hard to be worse than the Fever were a year ago. They allowed 89.1 points per game, by far the highest figure in the WNBA.

So more than anything else, camp has been focused on creating at least some level of defensive intensity and cohesion. With a team this young it's impossible to create a stalwart unit on that side of the floor in this short of a time frame, but Sunday could at least provide a glimpse into the Fever's prospective defensive identity.

"I just want us to play some really, really good defense (in camp,)" Sides said. "These guys were in a lot of games last year. If they just had a few more possessions of defense where they really locked in and got stops, they would have won those games. We have some people who can put up points. We can put up points. We have to stop some people."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Three things to watch in Fever preseason opener