Three things to watch during Vikings-Cowboys

The Vikings will have one of their toughest tests of the season on Sunday night.

The Dallas Cowboys head to U.S. Bank Stadium for Week 8. Minnesota could use this win, as the team is in a tough stretch of its 2021 slate. Here are three things to watch for the upcoming matchup:

Kene Nwangwu should be taking kickoff returns

Photo: AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken said that the plan is for rookie RB Kene Nwangwu to be taking kickoff return duties. Minnesota fans finally have the potential to see Nwangwu, an enticing player activated off IR recently.

Mike Zimmer vs. the Cowboys offense

Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are playing the top-ranked offense in the NFL this week. Minnesota at least has a defensive-minded head coach on its sideline.

Mike Zimmer is 6-2 all time against the NFL’s best offense (H/T Vikings team reporter Eric Smith). That stat includes when he was a defensive coordinator as well. In those games, Zimmer’s teams held opposing offenses below their season scoring average every time.

The Vikings need their defense to perform at its best.

Kirk Cousins against the Cowboys secondary

Photo: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas secondary isn’t perfect.

The Cowboys rank tied for 15th in coverage grade on PFF. According to team rankings.com, Dallas allows 295 passing yards per game, which ranks just 28th best in the league.

However, Dallas CB Trevon Diggs is off to a stellar start. Diggs has seven interceptions and 11 passes defended through six games. I don’t have to tell Vikings fans that a Diggs can break the hearts of this fanbase. Kirk Cousins needs to minimize mistakes and pick apart an up-and-down Dallas secondary.

