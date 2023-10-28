Three things to watch ahead of Oklahoma's road game against Kansas

Oct. 28—A year ago, Oklahoma turned in its biggest offensive performance of the season against Kansas to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Sooners could use that kind of production again coming off an up-and-down performance against UCF last week. For the second game in a row, the Sooners will be facing an opponent coming off a bye week.

The Jayhawks are off to their second-straight 5-2 start with losses to Texas and Oklahoma State. They rank 21st nationally scoring 35.4 points per game and allow 27.4, which is 82nd nationally.

Here are three things to watch for ahead of Oklahoma's game against Kansas:

1. Expect the unexpected

Oklahoma was often caught being overly aggressive against a Knights' offense that excels at misdirection. OU head coach Brent Venables and his team are expecting to see more of that this week.

The Knights finished with 397 yards of total offense, but 202 of those yards came from just four plays.

"Another really highly-ranked offense that does a lot of tough, challenging things," Venables said on Tuesday. "Their run game and their play-action game, looking forward to getting up to Lawrence and having a chance to find a way to win another one."

The Jayhawks have had 12 plays go for 40 yards or more this season, which is eighth nationally among Power-Five teams. They can attack defenses in multiple ways.

They're one of two teams (along with TCU) that is ranked in the top five in the conference in both rushing offense and passing offense. Starting quarterback Jalon Daniels has missed the last four games due to injury, but Jason Bean has kept the offense rolling.

The redshirt senior has completed 65% of his passes for nine touchdowns and two interceptions, and threw for over 400 yards in the loss to Oklahoma State.

2. The one-two punch

The Jayhawks' running back duo of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw is third among Power-Five running back duos with 1,096 combined rushing yards.

Against UCF, Neal finished with 154 yards rushing, while Hishaw added another 134. Neal is the clear leader, averaging 7.3 yards per carry.

The Jayhawks have rushed for over 200 yards four times in seven games. In their two losses they were held to season-lows of 124 and 90 yards rushing.

"We've got to do a great job of playing with discipline and gap integrity and staying on top of everything," Venables said. "Leveraging routes in the back end so that they don't have this great balance. That's the challenge of all of that. It's not like a really good option team that can't really throw the ball worth a lick when you're playing option coverage."

Kansas has also been among the top teams in the country in red zone offense, scoring on 25 of 28 trips including 20 touchdowns (with 12 of those coming on the ground).

3. Walker's return

After missing the game against UCF for a team-enforced suspension, running back Tawee Walker is going to be available to play again this week.

Walker is second on the team in with 53 carries for 239 yards and a team-leading four rushing touchdowns. His 4.5 yards per carry leads the team among players with at least 25 carries.

"I believe when we're playing like we're capable of playing in all phases and all the different areas around them, that should be a position of strength for us," Venables said about the running back room.

The Jayhawks enter the game 12th in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 161 yards per game and 4.7 yards per carry, which is 13th in the conference.

In their two losses, Kansas allowed 336 rushing yards to Texas and 218 rushing yards to Oklahoma State. In its other five wins, Kansas is allowing just 119.2 rushing yards per game.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com