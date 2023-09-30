Sep. 30—Oklahoma is back at home for the first time in three weeks and the last time before an Oct. 21 meeting with UCF.

The 1,330th game in program history marks the final matchup with long-time conference foe Iowa State before the Sooners' move to the SEC. The Sooners have won 17 of their last 18 home night games (6 p.m. or later) with their lone loss coming last season to Kansas State.

Oklahoma is the only team in the country ranked in the top four nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. Iowa State is 25th in the country in scoring defense and tied for 108th in scoring offense.

Here are three things to watch in the Sooners' home conference opener:

1. Offensive execution

Starting midway through the second quarter, the Sooners' offense had three straight drives that failed to pick up more than 20 yards. With a seven-point lead, the Sooners had three-straight opportunities to take control of the game and couldn't move the chains.

On the second drive, the Sooners faced second-and-5, when quarterback Dillon Gabriel made an uncharacteristic error. Facing pressure, he threw a backward pass that bounced well in front of his running back's feet, and went out of bounds, resulting in a fumble and a four-yard loss.

The Sooners ended up punting.

On their next drive, they picked up eight yards on a pass to Drake Stoops on third-and-9, but the play was called back due to an illegal shift. The Sooners couldn't pick up the first down and once again turned to their defense to protect the seven-point lead.

"Every game's different," Gabriel said on Monday. "Every play is a play within itself. Being able to stay present and find ways to create completions and then create positives ... and then just shooting ourselves in the foot in a couple of things at different times in different moments. And so a lot of it is self-inflicted and things we've got to fix."

Oklahoma had six offensive penalties that only cost them 33 yards, but they came in key moments that stalled drives. The Sooners currently lead the Big 12 in penalties with 30 for 371.

Cincinnati also had six tackles for loss that set the Sooners back 22 yards including two sacks.

The Sooners went 6 of 15 on third down, but did pick up a key fourth-and-1 early in the fourth quarter that helped lead the way to a 30-yard field goal by Zach Schmit.

Iowa State's defense is third in the Big 12 and 19th nationally in third down defense (30.6%).

2. Running game

Senior Marcus Major got the majority of the carries against the Bearcats after only carrying the ball one time the week before against Tulsa.

Still, Major only had two carries in the first quarter and split time with Tawee Walker. Gabriel carried the ball 10 times in the running game for 22 yards and a touchdown (excluding his four-yard pass-fumble). Major had 15 carries for 65 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with runs of 19 and 18 yards.

It's the most action he's seen this season despite starting two of the team's four games.

OU head coach Brent Venables said that carry totals can sometimes be misleading in the Sooners' offense.

"We run an RPO (run-pass option)-based offense," Venables said. "So you have several runs that, heck, the numbers might have been there. You know, the precision might have been there. But we pulled it out because maybe the numbers were good outside as well. So sometimes I think it — you want to be efficient."

The Sooners finished with 119 yards in the running game for 3.7 yards per carry and had 22% of their run plays stopped for no gain or less.

Walker currently leads all backs in carries (34), rushing yards (176), yards per carry (5.2) and rushing touchdowns (two). Major isn't far behind with 32 carries for 139 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown.

"With how talented our backfield is, you just have to capitalize on all your opportunities and make sure you're doing the right thing to keep you in there so he keeps you in there," Walker said. "You just have to worry about your assignment. You can't worry about who's getting in what. Just make sure you capitalize on your opportunity."

Jovantae Barnes got the start against Tulsa and ran the ball 13 times for 68 yards and a touchdown.

The Sooners have several different options in the running game and the coaching staff has said that practice performance plays an important role in determining who the lead back will be.

3. Getting after the quarterback

Oklahoma's defense is second-to-last in the Big 12 this season in sacks, but that doesn't tell the full story of the Sooners' pass rush this season.

The Sooners blitz often and use those extra bodies to create open paths to the quarterback. Opposing teams know this and have been getting the ball out quickly and using extra blockers to try to give the quarterback more time to throw.

"I think we've been working on this stuff but a lot of teams we've played (against a lot of) quick game...," Rondell Bothroyd said. "So it's definitely been frustrating for me personally just because there hasn't been a lot of drop back. But when there is drop back we have to take advantage of that just because we know that teams are gonna try and slide pro and do as much as they can to keep us from the quarterback."

Oklahoma has just seven sacks through what will likely be the easiest part of its schedule and have been credited with just 10 quarterbacks hurries.

Danny Stutsman leads the team with two sacks. He had one against Cincinnati, as did Laulu.

"I think it's really good as a unit," Jonah Laulu said about the pass rush. "We got some really good guys on our defensive line, interior and on the outside too. And I mean, I think everybody just has that confidence in pass rushing and run defense, and I mean, we just keep stacking these days building off of each other."

The Cyclones enter the week tied for first in the country in sacks allowed and the only sack they have allowed cost them one yard.

That play has been a huge benefit for redshirt freshman quarterback Rocco Becht, who is coming off a career-high game against Oklahoma State.

Tarik Masri is the sports editor for The Transcript covering OU athletics and area sports. You can reach him by emailing tarik@normantranscript.com