Three things Washington fans should watch for in 49ers-Packers

3 things Washington fans should watch for in 49ers-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team will be traveling to Lambeau Field in late October, but before that takes place, the Green Bay Packers head to the Bay Area for a matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Packers are 1-1 on the season after bouncing back from a lopsided loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 with a win against the Lions on Monday night.

They face a 49ers team with a clean bill of health following an injury-riddled 2020 for Kyle Shanahan's squad. San Francisco is off to a 2-0 start with wins over the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

These are the three things that Washington fans can look for in Packers-49ers:

Aaron Rodgers continues to bounce back

There was plenty of criticism coming down on Rodgers after his performance against the Saints. Rodgers had zero touchdowns with two interceptions while passing for 133 yards and a quarterback rating of 36.8.

Rodgers faced criticism heading into Monday night's game against the Lions and quieted down the calls about whether Jordan Love should see some time or whether Rodgers' off-season of activities such as hosting "Jeopardy!" is affecting his football career.

Against the Lions, Rodgers had four touchdowns, passing for 255 yards and a quarterback rating of 145.6. The 37-year-old wants to continue this form heading into his native Bay Area.

Nick Bosa looks sharp in return

Bosa was one of the many 49ers who dealt with injuries in 2020 after he tore the ACL in his left knee in his second game of the season against the New York Jets.

Nonetheless, through two games, Bosa is back to his 2019 form as the 23-year-old has three sacks in two games. The defensive end will be looking to disrupt the Packers' offensive game as he aims to add to his league-leading sack total.

The last time Bosa faced Green Bay was in the 2020 NFC Championship and he picked up a sack on Rodgers as the 49ers' defense made life difficult for the Pack that day.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn't planning to give up the starter role

This off-season, the 49ers decided to move up in the NFL Draft and take quarterback Trey Lance from North Dakota State.

Young signal-callers these days, especially those taken atop the draft, are under center right away rather than learning the pro game from the sidelines. However, Garoppolo is making sure that he doesn't lose his job due to performance.

Garoppolo has two touchdown passes and one rushing in the 49ers' first two games with 503 yards passing. Nonetheless, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary if Shanahan decides to call up a play featuring Lance.

Where to watch

The Packers and 49ers game begins with live coverage at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America on NBC. Sunday night’s match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.