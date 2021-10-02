Three things that need to go right for the Vikings in Week 4

Minnesota passed a tough test in Week 3 when it defeated Seattle to move to 1-2. The Vikings have another big matchup against the Browns in Week 4.

Here are three things that need to go right for Minnesota:

The Vikings defense needs to minimize big plays

Sep 26, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws the ball during the first quarter against Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota’s retooled defense finally came alive in Week 3. Yes, Russell Wilson had almost 300 passing yards and no picks, but the Vikings did enough to create timely turnovers and disrupt things.

Minnesota has another tough task against Baker Mayfield and the Browns this week. I think the Vikings defense has finally found a way to stifle opposing offenses. Cleveland will be another good test.

A Vikings running back needs a big day

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Dalvin Cook is listed as questionable on Minnesota’s injury report. He’s a big part of the Vikings offense, but if he’s unavailable, Alexander Mattison could step up.

Whomever it is, the Vikings’ primary running back needs to have success. Minnesota may struggle in the passing game, due to Cleveland’s strength in the pass rush.

The Vikings offensive line needs another big day

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Oli Udoh (74) against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

The Vikings offensive line has been one of the biggest surprises for the team so far. The Browns front seven can get to the quarterback, just ask Bears QB Justin Fields. Minnesota needs that group to step up again, or else Myles Garrett and company could have a big day.

