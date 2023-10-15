Three things Vanderbilt football needs to do with a week off and Ole Miss next

Vanderbilt football has lost six games in a row entering its open week. But the most recent, a 37-20 loss to Georgia, was perhaps the most encouraging of the bunch.

The Commodores (2-6, 0-4 SEC) have plenty of issues to try to correct in a week without a game. Although a bowl game is very unlikely at this point, Vanderbilt can try to notch a win or two in its final four games, which include road matchups with Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee and its homecoming game against Auburn.

Here are three things the Commodores need to do over the open week to build momentum heading into their game at Ole Miss on Oct. 28:

Get healthy, especially on defense

Among players who missed the Georgia game with an injury were cornerbacks Martel Hight and BJ Anderson, safety De'Rickey Wright, linebacker Kane Patterson and offensive lineman Grayson Morgan. In addition to those, linebacker/safety CJ Taylor left the Bulldogs game in the fourth quarter with an injury.

None of these players have been ruled out for the season, so a week with no game could give them a key chance to recover and return for the stretch run. Taylor's status is unclear as he still needs to receive imaging.

Other players with longer-term injuries have a chance of being back after the open week, including offensive lineman Jake Ketschek, linebacker Prince Kollie and safety Steven Sannieniola.

As many of those players as can get back could prove vital for Vanderbilt, which has been struggling with a lack of depth, especially in the secondary.

Choose a quarterback

Every year of the Clark Lea era, the quarterback situation has seemed set entering the season. But each season has brought consistent controversy by midseason.

This time, that controversy comes as AJ Swann was benched for a combination of injury and poor performance and Ken Seals took over. Seals has performed better than Swann in his starts, but with him at the helm, Vanderbilt hasn't gotten any closer to snapping the losing streak.

Seals is a safe option who can manage a game and isn't likely to give things away with head-scratching decisions. But Swann still provides higher upside and more variance. Underdog teams like the Commodores are often well-served by increasing variance in hopes of getting a player like Swann's true upside at least one game, even if the others are uglier. But it's also tough to bench Seals, whose performance seemingly warrants more time and who is viewed as an emotional leader on the team.

NO MORAL VICTORIES Why loss to Georgia is no moral victory for Vanderbilt football but is encouraging

Get everyone on the same page

Players and coaches have frequently blamed poor communication for Vanderbilt's losses. Defensive players aren't always where they're supposed to be, the offensive line has said they don't always execute their assignments.

Without any specific opponent to prepare for on the open week, the Commodores could use the time to ensure that everyone is on the same page, especially since Lea suggested after the Georgia game that he is not looking to change defensive play-callers.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What Vanderbilt football needs to do with a week off and Ole Miss next