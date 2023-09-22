Three things from UGA athletic board meeting including gigantic video board for Stegeman

The Georgia Athletic Association board of directors held its first meeting of the new academic year Friday afternoon without moving forward on any new facility projects.

That’s because there’s already at least a half dozen currently underway or in the works.

Here’s three things that came out of the fall meeting held at the Georgia Center for Continuing Education & Hotel.

Georgia basketball could have biggest indoor video board in college athletics

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks is thinking big for the new videoboard he envisions for Stegeman Coliseum in future seasons.

“We want to build the biggest (indoor) video board in all of college athletics,” Brooks said. “It may be the biggest video board in all of American sport.”

Brooks said that could be up to 7,000 square feet, which would be about three times the size of the largest currently in college basketball. That’s San Jose State at about 2,300 square feet.

“The size is so big of the videoboard that we’re going to actually upgrade some HVAC components because of the massiveness of the videoboard and the heat it’s going to put off,” Brooks said.

If it hit 7,000, that would put it behind only eight college football videoboards, according to the Greenville News. Oregon’s is No. 1 at 12,276 and Auburn’s is second at 10,830.

The new board would be installed for the 2024-2025 season on the east side of the arena where there are large graphics of former Bulldog athletes. Georgia plans to remove the center-hung scoreboard after repairs were done to the roof.

Stegeman Coliseum will reopen in time for the Oct. 6 Stegmania basketball event featuring the men’s and women’s teams and rapper Jeezy. The arena has been closed since early March while repairs were made to the roof after small pieces had fallen.

“Painting it black has just modernized the feel,” Brooks said.

The board will be asked to approve a design study for a master plan for Stegeman Coliseum later this fall, Brooks said.

Georgia’s final athletic fundraising total for the fiscal year that ended June 30 was a record $102 million, Brooks told the board. That’s a 20 percent increase from its previous record.

Slow movement on future of Georgia football series with Florida after 2025

Georgia and Florida extended their agreement in May to play their annual football rivalry game in Jacksonville through 2025.

There are plans for major renovations for what again is called EverBank Stadium that is expected to require the Georgia-Florida game to find a new home for 2026 and 2027.

UGA president Jere Morehead said after the board meeting that he has spoken with new Florida president Ben Sasse numerous times including last week, but the decision of whether the rivalry will play at other neutral sites or on the campuses when the stadium isn't available are discussions at the AD level, he said.

“We’re working directly with Florida looking at all options whether it’s on campus or other neutral sites,” Brooks said. “That’s something where that process is ongoing right now.”

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier told the Athens Banner-Herald earlier this month he favors neutral site games if the game can’t be held in Jacksonville

“One in Atlanta and one in Orlando, how’s that,” Spurrier said. “I just think every now and then a game off campus, it’s a little bit like a bowl game I guess. Not too far away so your fans can get there. I’d vote for Orlando and Atlanta. Maybe I should say Tampa, too. I don’t want to get the Tampa people mad. It would be something different. It would create excitement no matter where you play it.”

Brooks said he has not spoken to Jacksonville’s new mayor, Donna Deegan. The Democrat took office July 1.

Just 46 percent of Jacksonville residents would back spending $1 billion on a renovation of EverBank Stadium if it meant losing the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars, according to WOKV.com.

Former Georgia football star Jarvis Jones still going into UGA Circle of Honor

Former Georgia All-American linebacker Jarvis Jones was set to be one of three inducted Friday night at the UGA Circle of Honor Gala.

That came three weeks after Jones was arrested for reckless driving and speeding in Athens. Police said Jones was clocked going 86 miles per hour in a 40 MPH zone.

“He’s still a Circle of Honor recipient,” Brooks said. “I decided to keep him as a Circle of Honor inductee.”

Jones, former Bulldog swim coach Jack Bauerle and gymnastics standout Courtey Kupets-Carter, the team’s current head coach, made up this year’s class.

The Circle of Honor is to recognize and pay tribute to athletes and coaches “who, by their performance and conduct, have brought honor to the University and themselves, and who by their actions have contributed to the tradition of the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Jones served a one-week suspension from his job as football player coordinator after his arrest.

