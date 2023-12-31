Three things Texas' Steve Sarkisian said in his final press conference before Sugar Bowl

Now, let's play some football.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and Washington's Kalen DeBoer both participated in a joint press conference at the Sheraton New Orleans Hotel on Sunday morning. The 30-minute chat was the last media availability scheduled for either team before Monday night's Sugar Bowl.

Here are three noteworthy things that Sarkisian talked about:

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian walks among his players during a Sugar Bowl practice on Saturday at the Superdome ahead of Monday night's College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

What has changed since the 2022 Alamo Bowl?

Texas and Washington met in the 2022 Alamo Bowl, and the Huskies left San Antonio with a 27-20 win. A year later, what's changed with these two programs? Both coaches got a chance to answer that on Sunday.

DeBoer said that Washington has improved its play on special teams and its defense has gotten more consistent. DeBoer also said the Huskies have found a balance on offense.

Sarkisian said that his team has matured a lot in the last year. Whereas the team relied on players like Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and DeMarvion Overshown for leadership in 2022, Sarkisian said that "I feel like we've got 30 to 40 true leaders on this team now that it's kind of spread throughout and guys are holding each other accountable on a much different level than we were a year ago at this time."

Golden: Steve Sarkisian has turned his Texas football program into a real culture club

Sarkisian expects the Sugar Bowl to be a physical game

Yes, the Heisman Trophy runner-up is Washington's starting quarterback. Yes, the Huskies have a stable of standout receivers. But Sarkisian assured the media on Sunday that Washington "is a physical team. The level of physicality in which we play the game is important in this ballgame."

When talking about the keys to Monday's game, Sarkisian said that Texas would have to limit the Huskies' explosive plays. And since Texas hasn't played football for the last 29 days, Sarkisian said the Longhorns must quickly find their rhythm.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to media during Texas Media Day at the Superdome on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Texas Longhorns will take on the Washington Huskies in the College Football Playoff Semi-Finals on January 1, 2024.

Sarkisian reflects on personal path to the playoff

Both coaches were asked if they ever thought that coaching a playoff game wouldn't be a possibility. Less than a decade ago, DeBoer was coaching at the NAIA level with the University of Sioux Falls. Alcohol problems led to a well-known fall from grace for Sarkisian, who was fired by USC during the 2015 season.

"Hell yeah, I did. I was out of work. I couldn't get an interview, never mind a job, never mind thinking about the College Football Playoff. Sure it did. I think that's what makes part of this journey with this team this year probably so gratifying. Naturally, you appreciate the commitment that these guys put forth and all of that, but when you take a moment to reflect like I'm doing right now, you think back to that moment when like I said, you don't have a job, you can't get an interview and you're just trying to get back into the profession, never mind thinking about being here with an opportunity to go play for a national championship.

I think part of that puts things into perspective and that you appreciate the opportunities that you get. You appreciate the people that you're around every day and you try to pour into those people. When you pour into them, sometimes you get results like this and you get on teams like this and you get to be part of special seasons like this. Very grateful and thankful for the opportunity here from the University of Texas, but also for the opportunity and appreciation for these players and the staff and the work that they've done to get us to this point.

It's fascinating to think of the journey that me personally that I've been on to get to this point, but I'm hopeful that my story can serve as some sort of motivation to others. We don't have to stay where we are in life. If we have our goals set on something and we live a life of doing things the right way and do the next right thing and treat people well and work hard, be disciplined, be focused, hold yourself accountable, be committed to something, have some mental toughness to overcome the adversity that we have, we can change and life can change and life can change for the better. That's no different for our players either. Hopefully I can serve a little bit of a model of that that we can change the narrative for ourselves and that we can build towards something even greater than we have right now. Like I said, there was a moment there where, yeah, for sure I thought that way. But not anymore. Here we are.”

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas' Steve Sarkisian speaks at Sugar Bowl pregame press conference