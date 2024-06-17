Three things spotted at Italy’s training session ahead of Spain clash

Football Italia was among the accredited media for Italy’s training session in Iserlohn, so here are the three things we spotted at the Azzurri training base.

Italy continued preparation for the second group stage game against Spain with a training session on Monday, June 17.

The opening 15 minutes were open to the media, including Football Italia so here are the three things we spotted.

1. Goalkeepers

Gigio Donnarumma, Alex Meret, and Guglielmo Vicario warmed up separately from the outfield players working with a goalkeeper coach. At some point, coach Luciano Spalletti approached the group to take a closer look at their warm-up but didn’t say a word. Later on, Vicario and Meret joined the rest of the team for ball possession and pressing drills while Gigio continued training with the goalkeeper coach.

2. Barella

Italy players practised ball possession on a reduced pitch where Inter star Nicolò Barella was the only one wearing an orange bib. The 27-year-old was the only player who could receive passes from any footballer of the two teams. Spalletti could rely on a full squad for today’s training session.

3. Frattesi

Before the beginning of the training session, another Inter midfielder, Davide Frattesi, spoke to a member of Luciano Spalletti’s staff who appeared to indicate which areas of the pitch the midfielder should cover. Frattesi held a press conference earlier today saying that Spalletti wants him to drop deep to collect the ball and move on any of the two flanks to ‘get out from the traffic’ in the middle of the park.