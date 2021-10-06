Three things we need to see from Wisconsin against Illinois on Saturday

Wisconsin’s 1-3 start to the 2021 football season has been a disappointment for a variety of reasons.

First, the team hasn’t been able to capitalize on masterful defensive performances against ranked opponents. Second, the team was in a position to win all three contests yet could not make necessary plays down the stretch.

Week 1 was lost thanks to the offense scoring only one touchdown on four trips inside the Penn State 10 yardline, Week 4 against Notre Dame saw the team lose 41-13 after leading 13-10 early in the fourth quarter and last week against Michigan saw an injury to Graham Mertz put away any chance the Badgers had to close a late deficit.

There have been a lot of positives on the field thus far. Those positives have been outweighed by backbreaking negatives, though, and the team sits at 1-3 for the first time since 1990 as a result.

For confidence to grow surrounding this team and what it can accomplish this weekend, here are three things we need to see on Saturday against Illinois:

Adequate play from the offensive line

The pocket collapses around Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (5) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. Notre Dame beat Wisconsin 41-13. Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Wisconsin offensive line struggled on Saturday more than in any game I can remember during Paul Chryst’s tenure.

Michigan got home on Graham Mertz, Chase Wolf and the Wisconsin offense for a total of 6 sacks, 9 tackles-for-loss and a host of quarterback pressures. In the run game, the Badgers only mustered 43 yards on 32 carries and struggled to get a push all game.

At least the unit didn’t split snaps at every position like we saw in prior weeks. But Graham Mertz finally found a rhythm and started making big-time throws on Saturday.

Story continues

The protection just wasn’t there for him to stay healthy and continue his roll.

Where the game was lost: Wisconsin comes out of half with momentum & the ball. And the protection just wasn’t there pic.twitter.com/c7uLSLXmSF — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 3, 2021

Illinois defensive front is nowhere close to the caliber of Michigan’s. So for confidence to rise about what this Wisconsin team is and whether its offense can rebound, we need to see the line have a dominant showing.

A turnover-heavy defensive performance

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Faion Hicks (1) defends the pass intended for Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Cornelius Johnson (6) during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Wisconsin defense ranks top-10 nationally in a whole host of categories. They’ve excelled despite being put in tough positions by the offense game-after-game—and excelled against some pretty talented offenses.

But what haven’t we seen the Wisconsin defense do often? Turn their opponents over.

The Badgers have only forced four total turnovers through four contests. Take away a late-game interception against Eastern Illinois and they’ve forced only three.

The Illinois passing offense presents a welcoming matchup for Jim Leonhard’s secondary to reverse that course, and the Illini offense as a whole has coughed up an average of one turnover per game.

If Wisconsin’s offense continues to struggle, defensive turnovers might need to become the team’s best offense. Things will get back on track if that can start on Saturday.

Graham Mertz build upon his performance last Saturday (if he plays)

Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) walks from the field after being injured during the third quarter against the Michigan Wolverines at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

First of all, Graham Mertz’s health could go a long way towards deciding who wins on Saturday. Wisconsin matches up extremely well with the not-great Illini team, though Chase Wolf under center would certainly start closing that gap.

One of my positive takeaways from last weekend was Mertz’s play, as he began making throws we haven’t seen him make in over a year and a half.

Touch/timing/placement was very much on. Even with guys in his face & putting him on his back all day pic.twitter.com/OG02p51hiz — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 3, 2021

A positive from today: Graham Mertz. Had to deliver this ball knowing 90 was a step from laying him out, air it past the safety and hit Dike in stride (taking a shot he’d keep leverage on 30) What a throw. pic.twitter.com/DidqKDQATY — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) October 3, 2021

Well, Illinois enters Saturday giving up more than 290 passing yards and nearly 2 passing touchdowns per game. This could not be a better spot for Mertz to continue his progression and start turning the offense around.

For us to have any confidence in this Wisconsin team and what they can accomplish this season, Mertz’s play on Saturday will need to reflect what we saw late in the first half against Michigan.

