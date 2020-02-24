Three things for Redskins fans to keep in mind about the 2020 NFL Combine

With each year, the hype around the NFL Scouting Combine grows. Only the NFL can turn glorified workouts into a major stop on the offseason calendar.

This year's edition begins its on-field workouts on Thursday and runs through Sunday, but the prospects have already arrived for what'll be one of the most crucial weeks of their careers.

So, before they fully embark on that week - and before you ravenously consume coverage of them fully embarking on that week - consider these three points about the Combine.

1) The measurables matter... but they're far from everything

Here are your yearly reminders that NFL players suit up in pads and not spandex, they rarely have a chance to run for an unimpeded 40 yards and there are no cones on the field on Sundays.

Yes, coaches and execs will value what the players do in their positional workouts. Who doesn't want a receiver who runs a 4.35 40-yard dash or a defensive lineman who can lift 225 pounds over and over and over?

Inevitably, at some point, Twitter is going to go crazy over video of a running back posting a much slower time than expected or you'll hear about a defensive back tickling the record for highest vertical. And those things will affect the soon-to-be-rookie's stocks.

But just remember: What these guys show in February in Indianapolis isn't nearly as vital as what they did for their respective schools the past few years.

For example, Josh Doctson was a top performer in 2016 as he showed off his leaping ability (and he's now leaping onto his third team) and Samaje Perine easily outpaced every other running back in the bench press in 2017 (and now he hangs out on the bench).

On the flip side, Dwayne Haskins was mocked for his 40 time (but showed he was plenty mobile as a rookie) and Steven Sims wasn't even invited to participate at all (and he was a dynamic weapon for the Burgundy and Gold in 2019).

Like everything else in this sport, a lot of things are going to be blown out of proportion starting on Thursday. Try to stay level-headed.

2) You won't even see maybe the most important part of the proceedings

Going off of that, fans won't even have access to what very well could be Indy's most significant portion: the team-player meetings.

Those face-to-face interactions will be where Ron Rivera and key members of the Redskins' front office will get a feel for a player's commitment, intelligence and other traits that will make or break their pro lives. Rivera's talked so much about finding people who share his same vision; there, he'll have the chance to start that process, namely with Chase Young.

Consider Terry McLaurin. Going into last year's Combine, he was an intriguing pass catcher from Ohio State. After it, though, teams no doubt knew how special of a person he was and how much of an asset he'd be in the locker room on every other day outside of game day.

Speed, size, agility and strength all matter in the NFL. So does character, though, and the quality of a prospect's character will really come out as they're sitting down across from their possible future employers.

3) This year's draft class aren't the only ones who are busy

The 2020 class is the main attraction in Indianapolis this week, but there's going to be other things going on there, too.

The entire NFL world converges on the city for a handful of days every year, meaning coaches, GMs and agents are all spending lots of time near one another. And while they'll chat about where they are when it comes to finishing their taxes and if they've seen any decent movies lately, they'll also probably find some time to discuss football.

For the Redskins, that means the organization could have a chance to figure out how Brandon Scherff's side would feel about a franchise tag, or what kind of deal Ereck Flowers is looking for, or countless other personnel choices.

Washington will be evaluating their next wave of talent at the Combine, of course, but they'll also be looking for solutions regarding some current members of their roster.

