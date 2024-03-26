The three things Man City need between now and the end of the season

There are a number of crucial games on the horizon for Manchester City if they are to secure unprecedented back-to-back Trebles.

If they want to continue the incredible success under Pep Guardiola, there are three things that need to happen:

Control games

Get back to our focus on controlling games, rather than the more 'destructive' approach we took at the start of the season.

Jack Grealish coming back will be a good start, but there are games where we will need to sacrifice one of our attacking players for Mateo Kovacic in order to get the balance right.

Lock down next season's transfer targets early

It felt like we were caught on the back foot with some of our business last year.

It is not clear Ilkay Gundogan has been adequately replaced and if Bernardo Silva is leaving, this is going to be key.

Live the cliche

Super focus on one game at a time, and that starts with the small matter of Arsenal at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

